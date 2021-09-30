New Survey Reveals Top Opportunities for Construction Project Cost Management

According to Procore and Dodge Data & Analytics, real-time cost management inspires a second wave of digital transformation in the construction industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today released a report in partnership with Dodge Data & Analytics, a leading provider of commercial construction project data. The report found that both owners and contractors face a variety of challenges when it comes to project cost management, but they believe using one streamlined tool will help facilitate construction projects and cost management more efficiently.





“The opportunity to redefine what the industry should expect from a cost management solution has never been greater,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Procore consistently works to be at the forefront of innovation, and this report highlights how construction technology gives teams insight into project financial risk and confidence in their connected data.”

Conducted in July 2021, the report explores the industry’s perception of project cost management and how construction professionals across multiple regions leverage technology to effectively manage costs. Participants included construction owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors in the public and private sectors across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Key findings include:

Current State of Cost Management Capabilities: When asked to evaluate their organization’s current cost management capabilities, only 39% agreed and less than a quarter (24%) strongly agreed that capabilities allowed them to effectively manage costs, indicating room for improvement globally.

When asked to evaluate their organization’s current cost management capabilities, only 39% agreed and less than a quarter (24%) strongly agreed that capabilities allowed them to effectively manage costs, indicating room for improvement globally. Cost Management Challenges: Respondents ranked “Converting a final cost estimate into a project budget compatible with cost accounts” and “Tracking costs for every aspect of the job to determine how they impact overall project cost” as the most difficult cost management challenges to solve.

Respondents ranked “Converting a final cost estimate into a project budget compatible with cost accounts” and “Tracking costs for every aspect of the job to determine how they impact overall project cost” as the most difficult cost management challenges to solve. Most Important Future Needs for Cost Management: Respondents ranked “Forecasting critical costs with real-time data from the field” and “Dynamically tracking every dollar in my budget” as the most important future needs to solve with project cost management.

Respondents ranked “Forecasting critical costs with real-time data from the field” and “Dynamically tracking every dollar in my budget” as the most important future needs to solve with project cost management. Satisfaction with Cost Management Solutions: General contractors and specialty contractors reported notably different levels of satisfaction with their use of software for cost management. The disparity sends an important message that technology is needed to effectively support the workflows of every team member in order to advance the entire industry.

General contractors and specialty contractors reported notably different levels of satisfaction with their use of software for cost management. The disparity sends an important message that technology is needed to effectively support the workflows of every team member in order to advance the entire industry. Disparity in Real-Time Data Between Field and Office Teams: The greatest disparity when it comes to challenges with cost management between project-related staff and office-related staff is with “Understanding in real-time where we are making or losing money.”

“The report shows that construction owners and contractors alike are ready and able to participate in a more holistic and integrated cost management approach,” said Stephen Jones, senior director of industry insights, Dodge Data. “Focusing on using fewer, more comprehensive technology tools and increasing all stakeholders’ engagement with cost management will ultimately generate better cost-related outcomes for all parties.”

Geoff Lewis, Procore’s vice president of product for financial solutions said, “These findings show the value of our cloud based cost management solution. Procore customers are ahead of the curve when it comes to connecting field and office teams with Procore Financial Management and our ERP Connector Platform, connecting real-time information in the field to your ERP system.”

To learn more, access the full report here and watch Procore’s Cost Management: State of the Industry Webinar. To learn more about Procore and its financial solutions, visit Procore.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

About Dodge Data & Analytics

Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting & analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities that help them grow their business. On a local, regional or national level, Dodge empowers its customers to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, seize growth opportunities, and pursue specific sales opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry.

As of April 15th, Dodge Data & Analytics and The Blue Book — the largest, most active network in the U.S. commercial construction industry — combined their businesses in a merger. The Blue Book Network delivers three unparalleled databases of companies, projects, and people.

Dodge and The Blue Book offer 10+ billion data elements and 14+ million project and document searches. Together, they provide a unified approach for new business generation, business planning, research, and marketing services users can leverage to find the best partners to complete projects and to engage with customers and prospects to promote projects, products, and services. To learn more, visit: construction.com and thebluebook.com.

