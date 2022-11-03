New Survey from Compucom Highlights the Better the IT, the Better the Hybrid Employee Experience

At the intersection of IT and employee experience, Compucom helps enterprises in the quest for talent and productivity

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Compucom, a leading managed IT service provider, better technology can lead to more engaged — and thus more productive — employees. Almost 9 out of 10 (89%) respondents at companies with 1,000-plus employees agree that satisfaction and retention would increase if companies invested more in their technology and support.





In fact, 70% of large enterprise respondents would be more committed to their role if their company provided them with better technology and more choice in the technology they do use in the office (94%).

The survey polled hybrid and remote workers and IT professionals, including those who work for large enterprise companies which are more likely to outsource portions of IT operations. The results highlighted the importance of workplace technology to the overall digital employee experience. The survey explored the role technology choice, user support and security within a flexible work environment play in both job decisions and employee satisfaction.

“As work from home and hybrid work continues to be a reality, it’s time for companies to fundamentally rethink how they support their employees and the technology they use,” said Mick Slattery, Compucom CEO. “Driven by their consumer experience, employees today want technology choice and flexibility in where and when they work. This has put an increased focus on the overall employee experience.”

Bad tech experiences cost time, money & talent

Results found that nearly 22% of respondents in large enterprises “always” have bad experiences with their workplace technology, facing an average of 20 frustrating moments during the average work week — adding up to more than an hour and a half of lost productivity weekly.

More than a quarter of enterprise respondents (29%) said the technology they use for work is at least five years old. To compensate for outdated or non-functioning tech, two-thirds have switched to personal devices, inevitably opening the door to cybersecurity threats. The majority of these respondents (57%) personally have spent more than $500 with 28% of those spending a staggering $1000-plus on technology for work. This could help explain why more than 9 in 10 respondents agree that they should have more choice in the technology they use in the office.

According to the survey, more than half (57%) of employed Americans at large enterprises have been so frustrated with their workplace tech that they’ve switched jobs (12%) or have considered a job search (45%). More than a third (36%) have actively applied but have not yet switched.

“Given that employers are competing for talent, focusing on employee experience is a must,” Slattery said. “Everyone relies on technology to do their job, and we must ensure that it works. If it doesn’t, we know they are less engaged, not as happy, and more likely to leave.”

Companies adjusting to a new world

To put the focus on employee experience, Compucom is assisting companies with their post-pandemic work models leveraging three key initiatives – upgrading infrastructure, reconfiguring technology, and creating the hybrid work experience.

Now that many employers have deployed a hybrid approach, technology that has been inactive for the past two years may need to be refreshed. Infrastructure, such as WiFi, may require upgrades to accommodate the hybrid worker. New collaboration tools, and security technologies and protocols may be necessary as people in the office conduct virtual meetings with those still working remotely.

Finally, the IT support model is changing to accommodate those back onsite while continuing to serve remote and hybrid workers.

“We know that employee experience is directly correlated to customer experience. A good employee experience usually translates to a better overall customer experience,” said Heather Lockhart, Compucom CMO. “With today’s hybrid workforce relying on technology more than ever, what Compucom does is critically important. And we are uniquely positioned to optimize the employee experience because we provide the crucial end-to-end capabilities and support required to enable effective hybrid work.”

Other notable findings from large enterprise respondents include:

36% of respondents cited slow websites as a top tech frustration — followed by needing to frequently restart their computer (32%), then a lack of access to certain online resources when working from home (26%) also high on the list.

88% of respondents say having good technology for work is more important to them post-pandemic.

During the past year, 50% of respondents said their company’s IT team has been easy to work with. With the switch to remote and hybrid work, employees surveyed also found IT to be responsive and even more helpful over the past year — than they were previously.

About the survey

The survey was conducted by OnePoll, an MRS Partner, from August 23-29, 2022, of 1,000 hybrid workers and 1,000 IT professionals all who use technology for their jobs.

About Compucom

Compucom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations. Compucom has more than 7,000 dedicated professionals, manages more than 7 million devices globally and serves around 700 clients in the United States and Canada. Compucom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com

