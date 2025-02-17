New Study from Overfuel Exposes Powersports Industry’s Online Performance Gap

80% of Leading North American Powersports Dealership Websites Fail to Meet Google’s Basic Consumer Standards

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overfuel, a leading provider of performance-driven dealer website solutions for powersports, automotive, recreational vehicle (RV), and marine, has unveiled a groundbreaking study analyzing the digital readiness of North America’s top powersports sales and services businesses. The report highlights alarming shortcomings in website performance, with most sites failing to meet Google’s basic standard.

As powersports consumers–ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft enthusiasts–increasingly rely on online research to guide their purchase decisions, the ability of powersports dealers and service providers to offer a seamless digital experience is more critical than ever. Overfuel's analysis of the top 2,315 powersports sales websites produced a stark snapshot of the industry's digital challenges.

Core Web Vitals: A Measure of Digital Health

Introduced by Google in 2020, Core Web Vitals are key metrics for evaluating website performance, including load speed, interactivity, and visual stability. These elements are vital for ensuring a positive user experience and provide a direct correlation to increased visitor conversion rates. Overfuel employed real-world data from Google CrUX to assess 2,315 active powersports dealer and service provider websites, measuring their compliance with these standards.

Key Findings from Overfuel's Study:

42.6% (986 websites) failed mobile and desktop performance tests.

“These results are disappointing for an industry built on the promise of excitement and fun,” said Alex Griffis, President and Chief Technology Officer of Overfuel. “The inability of powersports dealer websites to meet fundamental digital standards erodes consumer trust and undermines sales potential and brand reputation. However, this gap represents a significant opportunity for dealers to differentiate themselves and capture untapped revenue through improved online performance.”

The High Stakes of Digital Engagement

Digital touchpoints now dominate the powersports-buying journey, with potential customers researching extensively online before stepping into a dealership. A slow, unresponsive, or complicated website experience risks driving consumers toward competitors with more user-friendly platforms. The data underscores the urgent need for dealerships to address technical inefficiencies and embrace strategic improvements to stay competitive.

Download the Full Report

For an in-depth look at the methodology, detailed findings, and actionable insights, download the Overfuel Report: Powersports Industry Fails to Meet Google’s Basic Website Performance Standards. Visit www.overfuel.com for more information.

About Overfuel

Overfuel is a trailblazing website solutions provider for powersports, RV, automotive, and marine dealers. By transforming dealer websites into lead-generating digital storefronts, Overfuel enhances SEO, drives organic traffic, and boosts site conversions by transforming dealer websites into lead-generating digital storefronts. Focusing on delivering exceptional consumer experiences, Overfuel helps dealerships achieve sustained growth and digital leadership. Learn more at www.overfuel.com.

Media Contact

Joe Montgomery

joe@overfuel.com

+1-317-463-7733