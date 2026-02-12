New Study Finds Paycom’s IWant Has Delivered Significant ROI

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, revealed findings from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting examining the projected benefits of IWant™, the industry’s first command-driven AI engine in a single database. According to the Forrester study, a composite organization representative of interviewed Paycom clients received a projected three-year return on investment (ROI) of up to 431%.

Recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive, IWant provides an intuitive way for leaders, HR professionals and employees to instantly access accurate workforce information from Paycom’s single database, streamlining workflows and minimizing software navigation.

“The ROI our clients experience when using IWant to find information and take action is unmatched,” said Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom. “This study shows the impact IWant has on an organization culturally and financially. I am proud to see the efficiency gains IWant creates across all levels of an organization.”

Drawing on interviews across multiple industries, the study revealed significant outcomes, including:

Up to 431% ROI

Up to 600 manager hours saved annually

Up to 60 executive leadership hours saved annually

Up to 3,600 total employee hours saved annually

Further supporting this impact, the study found that IWant delivers meaningful improvements for the entire workforce, including streamlined processes and clearer access to insights. A director of HR in the entertainment industry said, “IWant makes it easier for [HR] to find exactly what we’re looking for. … and IWant empowers employees to access information themselves, making HR communications with them much easier.”

The study also identified projected, quantifiable benefits for the composite company, including increased manager productivity, enhanced executive insight and workforce time savings.

Though not a typical superuser, an interviewed technology CEO highlighted IWant’s value, saying, “IWant provides immediate application enablement. I get immediate value. Without any training or knowledge of Paycom, I can go in and immediately understand more about my employees and what their company journey looks like,” and “it’s not just about how much time IWant is saving managers. It’s also about the better decision-making and what it enables them to do.”

Paycom commissioned the Forrester Consulting study, New Technology: The Projected Total Economic Impact™ of IWant by Paycom, to understand the cost savings, business benefits and potential ROI of IWant. The full study can be found here.

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) simplifies business and employees’ lives through automated, command-driven HR and payroll technology that revolutionizes data access. From hire to retire, Paycom’s employee-first technology leverages AI and full-solution automation to streamline processes and drive efficiencies in a truly single database, providing a seamless experience for Paycom’s clients and their employees. With its industry-first AI engine, IWantTM, Paycom provides instant and accurate access to employee data without having to navigate or learn the software. For over 25 years, Paycom has been recognized for its innovative technology and workplace culture while serving businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

