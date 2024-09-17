New “State of Digital Lending” Report Reveals Over 50% of Organizations Struggle to Deliver Fast, Seamless Digital Lending Experiences

MeridianLink, in Partnership with the Digital Banking Report, Shares Insights on the State of Digital Lending

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc., a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, recently unveiled the “2024 State of Digital Lending” report in collaboration with prominent industry expert, Jim Marous, owner and publisher of The Digital Banking Report. The report highlights that while there is a notable increase in mobile and digital loan applications, with 65% of applications now submitted via mobile — a significant rise from 54% in 2021, 44% in 2020, and 34% in 2019, financial institutions still find difficulty meeting consumer expectations.





While over 50% of organizations claim to have a fully digital lending process, many still struggle to deliver a fast and seamless experience, especially to those consumers seeking a “do-it-yourself” solution. Drawing on insights from leaders at hundreds of banks and credit unions across the country, the report underscores that simply offering the ability to apply for loans digitally is no longer sufficient. Rather, institutions must rethink their underlying processes to meet the modern consumer expectations of a fast, frictionless digital lending experience from start to finish.

“The landscape of lending is undergoing a profound transformation, where leaders in the financial services industry find themselves at a critical juncture. As we navigate this shifting terrain, it is imperative that financial institutions approach the future with a strategic mindset, embracing digital lending as a catalyst for building resilience, and being future ready,” said Marous. “With their deep understanding of the digital lending landscape and their commitment to empowering financial institutions, MeridianLink is uniquely positioned to guide financial institutions through the complexities of this digital transformation.”

Key findings from the report include:

90% of financial institutions now offer online and web loan applications, yet only 65% provide a mobile application process.

Consumers to complete a loan application online has decreased, dropping from 76% in 2021 to 57% in 2024, likely due to growing regulatory and compliance requirements.

57% of institutions reported consumers can complete the entire loan application online, though completion rates vary by loan type.

81% of financial institutions said consumers complete credit card applications online, 65% for auto loans, 35% for mortgages, and 17% for small business loans.

“Financial institutions have made significant progress on their digital capabilities in the last few years, particularly since the pandemic, but these report findings make clear that there is more work to be done to ensure every American has access to convenient, safe, and seamless digital experiences,” said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink. “MeridianLink is proud to empower a broad cross-section of credit unions, banks, and mortgage lenders to continue their digital progression journeys and support the important work these institutions are doing to make digital banking and lending services more accessible than ever before.”

As financial institutions continue to navigate the evolving digital landscape, they will likely face challenges such as navigating complex regulations, maintaining top-tier data privacy and security, and implementing AI-driven automation. As the digital lending landscape evolves, institutions that prioritize speed, simplicity, and advanced functionality should be best positioned to meet growing consumer demands.

Banks and credit unions struggling to manage these challenges should consider a partner with expertise in both innovative technologies for financial institutions and the regulation that governs its use. This is not only an excellent risk mitigation strategy but serves as a way to ensure the institution stays at the forefront of technological developments in the industry. The report found that, in general, financial institutions using partner solutions to help meet consumers’ digital needs and requirements will be more competitive than the organizations simply relying on legacy banking tactics.

The “State of Digital Lending” report released by Digital Banking Report is sponsored by and produced in collaboration with MeridianLink. It is available for download free of charge here.

The “State of Digital Lending” Report Methodology

The Digital Banking Report conducted an online survey of 252 financial institutions worldwide, with North America representing a substantial majority of the respondents, on the state of the digital lending industry.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink®(NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

ABOUT DIGITAL BANKING REPORT

The Digital Banking Report provides the largest collection of free, in-depth insights into how data, digital technologies, innovation, and new competition are changing the banking industry.

Curated by Jim Marous, a top five financial industry influencer, the Digital Banking Report provides practical and unbiased guidance for bank and credit union product managers, marketers, and C-level executives. It equips them with the knowledge to enhance their digital, online, and mobile offerings. Executives can access more than 200 previously published reports in the digital archives.

