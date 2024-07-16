Home Business Wire New Shipping Solution Revolutionizes Enterprise-Level Logistics
Business Wire

New Shipping Solution Revolutionizes Enterprise-Level Logistics

di Business Wire

EasyPost Enterprise combines cutting-edge technology with decades of industry experience


LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyPost, a leader in shipping technology solutions, has announced the launch of the EasyPost Enterprise suite of solutions. Designed to meet the complex needs of high-performance shippers, the solution enables large organizations to simplify their shipping operations.

With a focus on seamless integration, advanced analytics, and real-time processing, the new solution empowers businesses to handle over 1 million shipments per day with sub-second processing times. Key features include the following:

  • Self-serve platform: A low/no-code platform that saves time and money, available for both cloud and on-premise deployment.
  • Configurable business rules: Tailored shipping automation with time-in-transit rate shopping, custom routing decisions, and more.
  • Industry-leading support: International 24/7/365 support—a big reason the world’s largest retailer relies on EasyPost.
  • Parcel visibility analytics: Real-time tracking, delivery exception management, and performance insights for up to $1M+ monthly savings.
  • Load planning: Powerful load planning software that helps businesses load smarter, pack efficiently, and save money.
  • Expert consulting services: Operational assessments and strategic recommendations tailored to elevate a company’s shipping strategy.

“We’ve developed the EasyPost Enterprise suite of solutions in response to increasing demand for a more robust and flexible shipping solution,” said Sam Hancock, EasyPost VP of growth. “High-performance businesses can now streamline their logistics operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction with omnichannel fulfillment.”

The powerful new suite of tools gives businesses access to the analytics they need to make data-backed decisions and can be customized to meet the unique shipping requirements of each business. “Our solution is unmatched in the industry,” said Hancock. “With modern technology, data models built from decades of industry experience, and experienced consultants waiting in the wings, EasyPost Enterprise is the shipping solution enterprise-level businesses have been waiting for.”

To learn more about EasyPost Enterprise Shipping, visit www.easypost.com/enterprise.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that provides innovative solutions to today’s global shipping challenges for ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company’s best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API removes the technical complexities of logistics to make shipping more simple, efficient, and reliable. Built using the latest technology, their suite of solutions delivers an industry-leading 99.99% uptime and 100% carbon neutral shipping. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Marilyn Bunderson

EasyPost

mbunderson@easypost.com
(801) 319-8360

Articoli correlati

Doximity to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial...
Continua a leggere

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising,...
Continua a leggere

Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php