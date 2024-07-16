New Shipping Solution Revolutionizes Enterprise-Level Logistics

EasyPost Enterprise combines cutting-edge technology with decades of industry experience





LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyPost, a leader in shipping technology solutions, has announced the launch of the EasyPost Enterprise suite of solutions. Designed to meet the complex needs of high-performance shippers, the solution enables large organizations to simplify their shipping operations.

With a focus on seamless integration, advanced analytics, and real-time processing, the new solution empowers businesses to handle over 1 million shipments per day with sub-second processing times. Key features include the following:

Self-serve platform: A low/no-code platform that saves time and money, available for both cloud and on-premise deployment.

A low/no-code platform that saves time and money, available for both and on-premise deployment. Configurable business rules: Tailored shipping automation with time-in-transit rate shopping, custom routing decisions, and more.

Tailored shipping automation with time-in-transit rate shopping, custom routing decisions, and more. Industry-leading support: International 24/7/365 support—a big reason the world’s largest retailer relies on EasyPost.

International 24/7/365 support—a big reason the world’s largest retailer relies on EasyPost. Parcel visibility analytics: Real-time tracking, delivery exception management, and performance insights for up to $1M+ monthly savings.

Real-time tracking, delivery exception management, and performance insights for up to $1M+ monthly savings. Load planning: Powerful load planning software that helps businesses load smarter, pack efficiently, and save money.

Powerful load planning software that helps businesses load smarter, pack efficiently, and save money. Expert consulting services: Operational assessments and strategic recommendations tailored to elevate a company’s shipping strategy.

“We’ve developed the EasyPost Enterprise suite of solutions in response to increasing demand for a more robust and flexible shipping solution,” said Sam Hancock, EasyPost VP of growth. “High-performance businesses can now streamline their logistics operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction with omnichannel fulfillment.”

The powerful new suite of tools gives businesses access to the analytics they need to make data-backed decisions and can be customized to meet the unique shipping requirements of each business. “Our solution is unmatched in the industry,” said Hancock. “With modern technology, data models built from decades of industry experience, and experienced consultants waiting in the wings, EasyPost Enterprise is the shipping solution enterprise-level businesses have been waiting for.”

To learn more about EasyPost Enterprise Shipping, visit www.easypost.com/enterprise.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that provides innovative solutions to today’s global shipping challenges for ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company’s best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API removes the technical complexities of logistics to make shipping more simple, efficient, and reliable. Built using the latest technology, their suite of solutions delivers an industry-leading 99.99% uptime and 100% carbon neutral shipping. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Marilyn Bunderson



EasyPost



mbunderson@easypost.com

(801) 319-8360