New SampleVision™ Portal Mobile App by LIMS Wizards—Sample Submitting and Results at Your Fingertips

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of SampleVision™ is now available. A customer portal that easily allows sites to request analyses and retrieve results, SampleVision has new features that enhance efficiency when submitting samples to the laboratory and reviewing results. The most significant change is the addition of mobile apps for Android and Apple iOS.


Working remotely has become standard in the way many organizations now operate. But long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for remote access to labs and documentation was always in high demand.

With SampleVision 2.0, field representatives no longer have to wait until they get back to the office to input samples for testing and requestors can access results from the palms of their hands, at any hour, from any location. Imagine how much time will be saved by letting the lab know what samples are coming their way, as they are collected. And no more waiting until you get to work the next day, to see if the analysis reports are ready. The mobile app provides access, on demand, whenever or wherever the user wants.

Other improvements to SampleVision 2.0 are the ability to email reports and to preconfigure default text to speed up the sample input process on the mobile app.

The SampleVision™ mobile app runs on Apple iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. The desktop version of SampleVision is currently available with English, Spanish, and French language capabilities and is supported on Chrome and Firefox for Windows and Android, and on Safari for Apple iOS devices.

Learn more about SampleVision and the mobile app by watching the demo video.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions. LIMS Wizards is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSols, Inc.

