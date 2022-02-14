New Research Report Calls Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence Strategy “Evolutionary”

Impact Brief Chronicles the Company’s Technology Advancements from its Early Days as Source Code for Microsoft Power BI to the Forefront of Analytics and Business Intelligence

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#451research—Pyramid Analytics is the focus of a new Impact Brief by 451 Research, the enterprise technology research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Pyramid Analytics Plants Stake in Decision Intelligence Ground,” authored by Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst on the Data, AI & Analytics team at S&P Global Market Intelligence, examines Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform in the context of the emerging decision intelligence market which experts see as the next evolution in analytics and business intelligence (ABI).

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is next-generation ABI that was purpose built to deliver a streamlined, unified and inclusive decision-making experience. With a powerful direct query engine at its core, the Pyramid platform uniquely combines data prep, business analytics and data science in a single environment and scales for any data, any person, and any analytics needs with built-in reliability, data governance and security.

Key Points

Pyramid is described as a business intelligence veteran that has evolved its technology expertise and go-to-market strategy, transforming into a decision intelligence platform provider.

Market studies conducted by 451 Research show that data-driven decision making is a growing enterprise priority. 90% of respondents to 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise: Data & Analytics, Data Management & Analytics 2021 survey said data will be more important to their organization in 2022.

Pyramid’s ability to provide analytics at scale was noted. Deployments of 800-1,000 users is typical. Customers frequently rely on the Pyramid platform to query 100 billion rows of data.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Read Why Pyramid Analytics:

Regards decision intelligence as only ever as good as the query engine that enables it because that engine is at the heart of its insights, as it essentially carries out the queries, calculations and analytic automation that enable “intelligent” decisions to be made.

Expanded its augmented analysis functionality in the latest release with the debut of an Explain feature, which automatically surfaces key drivers and influencers.

Is also designed for business users as it provides point-and-click data modeling to create a semantic layer from structured data – SAP’s BW warehouse and HANA data platform, AWS’ RedShift and Snowflake are popular environments it supports.

Quotes

Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics team, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence: “Pyramid Analytics has chosen the right time to enter the decision intelligence fray. It is still a nascent market that only has a handful of players, which gives the company the chance to cement its name as a go-to provider with a comprehensive set of capabilities to support it.”1

Chas Kielt, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Partner Marketing, Pyramid Analytics: “The Data, AI & Analytics team at 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence has been a leading, expert voice in the conversation about decision intelligence, so we’re pleased to catch their attention with our comprehensive platform that transforms the decision-making experience. Pyramid Platform has the most powerful direct query engine at its core, and uniquely combines data prep, business analytics and data science into a unified decision-making experience. Pyramid makes it easy to scale to any data, any person and any analytics needs from the simple to the sophisticated with reliability, data governance and security. This is absolutely critical for successful enterprise adoption.”

About Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

1 Pyramid Analytics Plants Stake in Decision Intelligence Ground, Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 31, 2022

