New Report: Tachus Boasts Fastest Median Download Speed in Houston Region

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tachus, one of the fastest-growing fiber-to-the-home Internet providers in the Lone Star State, has been recognized for delivering the fastest median download speed in the Houston market by Ookla, the global leader in Internet testing and analysis.

Specifically, Tachus achieved a median download score of 243 Mbps, eclipsing all other national and regional competitors in the market, according to Ookla’s First Quarter 2022 Speedtest report.

“Tachus is honored to be ranked No. 1 for delivering the fastest median download speed in the Greater Houston area,” said CEO Hal Brumfield. “We started this company in my garage in 2018 because we wanted to solve a speed and integrity issue. We have taken great pride in ensuring that we right the wrongs of the faceless national Internet service providers by offering Tachus customers fast, reliable Internet service with quality infrastructure. This report proves that our network investments are paying off.”

Tachus has differentiated itself in the fiber-to-the-home Internet market by remaining true to its core values of community, integrity, and simplicity, focusing on providing access to blazing fast fiber Internet, prompt and thorough local customer service with no strings attached, no price increases, no extra taxes, fees or no data caps.

In a little over three short years, Tachus has laid fiber in front of more than 60,000 homes in the region, including The Woodlands, Lake Conroe, Porter, Kingwood and Atascocita. Currently, The Woodlands-based provider serves over 17,000 customers.

Full details on Ookla’s First Quarter 2022 Speedtest report are available on the company’s website at https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, and founded in late 2018, Tachus LLC is a private equity-backed fiber broadband ISP. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 60,000 homes and serves over 17,000 customers, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of the Houston area. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

