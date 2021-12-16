New Relic Appoints Takeshi Numoto, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#microsoft–New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it has appointed Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to its board, effective December 14, 2021. As an accomplished, long-time executive at one of the world’s most successful software brands, Numoto will bring deep enterprise software and product-led growth experience to his board role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Takeshi Numoto to the New Relic Board of Directors,” said Bill Staples, New Relic CEO. “Takeshi’s reputation as an exceptional, data-driven leader who drives growth through customer value is 100% aligned with our consumption business model and what’s led to our success in transforming New Relic back into a growth engine. Takeshi’s expertise will help us achieve our goal of bringing the power of a data-driven approach to millions more engineers across the entire software lifecycle.”

“I’ve long admired New Relic’s focus on developers and delivering solutions that empower them with all of their data so they can build software that powers amazing digital experiences for their customers, employees and partners,” said Takeshi Numoto, EVP and CMO for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “I’m thrilled to join the New Relic Board at such a pivotal moment. New Relic is well positioned as a leader in observability to further accelerate its growth with an exceptional leadership team, industry-leading platform, data-driven approach and unique usage-based pricing that combine to deliver tremendous value to IT leaders, software engineers and developers alike.”

“I look forward to the positive impact that Takeshi’s experience and expertise will have on the growth trajectory of New Relic,” said Lew Cirne, Founder and Executive Chairman at New Relic. “Takeshi’s successful track record in harnessing the power of data over an application-driven approach is precisely the kind of value that customers are seeing with New Relic One. I look forward to the insights that Takeshi will bring to our board to help us further accelerate growth.”

“I’m thrilled to see us adding more top talent to New Relic’s board, broadening our leadership diversity to help continue to guide the company and its management team to its very bright future,” said Hope Cochran, Lead Independent Director at New Relic. “We ran a comprehensive search that led us to Takeshi and his 25-plus years of enterprise software experience. I couldn’t be more pleased with the process or the outcome for New Relic’s board, customers, partners, employees and investors.”

Takeshi Numoto is Microsoft’s EVP and CMO of its Worldwide Commercial Business, responsible for marketing efforts across the company’s broad commercial product portfolio. Numoto also orchestrates creation of new business models at Microsoft and has been instrumental in modernizing its marketing and commerce capabilities to enable execution of connected sales and marketing that harness data to orchestrate optimized customer journeys. Prior to this role, Numoto worked in the Microsoft Office Division where he was a key part of the transformation of Microsoft Office to Office 365. Before joining Microsoft in 1997, Numoto worked in the Japanese government’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Tokyo and an MBA from Stanford University.

Organizations interested in empowering their engineers with a data-driven approach to observability may visit www.newrelic.com to learn more. Individuals interested in advancing their career with New Relic may visit www.newrelic.com/about/careers.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the what to uncover the why. Delivered through the industry’s only usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including AB InBev, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime, reliability and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the why with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the experiences and value that Mr. Numoto will bring to New Relic and New Relic being well-positioned as a leader in observability to further accelerate its growth. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

