New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2023 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and business outlook with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the New Relic Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kerry Baker

New Relic, Inc.

PR@newrelic.com

Investor Contact

Ingo Friedrichowitz

New Relic, Inc.

IR@newrelic.com

