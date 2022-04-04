New Penguin Solutions Brand Combines Expertise Across Edge, Core and Cloud

Single brand identity combines Penguin Computing and Penguin Edge under Penguin Solutions

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #AI–Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), a business line of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGH), today announced its new umbrella brand, Penguin Solutions. Penguin Solutions is the new brand identity for IPS that represents the full breadth of HPC, AI and IoT/Edge offerings available under IPS that span edge to core to cloud.





Penguin Solutions is comprised of Penguin Computing, which focuses on technical computing for core and cloud environments by providing industry-leading HPC and AI solutions, and Penguin Edge, formerly SMART Wireless Computing and SMART Embedded Computing, which extends those capabilities to embedded, edge and IoT computing environments.

“Leveraging years of industry experience, our new brand, Penguin Solutions, reflects the combined value we offer to our customers,” said Thierry Pellegrino, President of IPS and Penguin Solutions. “With Penguin Solutions, customers will have access to the entire Penguin Computing and Penguin Edge portfolio, combined together in order to provide integrated solutions that span the continuum of edge to core to cloud, solving real-life business challenges in the digital world we live in.”

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and simulation have become increasingly vital technologies across enterprise and federal markets alike. Improved connectivity and emerging use cases are driving the extension of these technologies from traditional core and cloud environments to edge environments.

“According to our most recent data from the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker, global spend on AI is projected to grow by almost 20% in 2022,” said Peter Rutten, Research Vice President, Performance Intensive Computing at IDC. “It’s clear AI has staked its claim as the next major wave of innovation and will move to the edge next. Penguin Solutions is well positioned to fill a market need for customers who require complex business challenges to be solved across edge, core and cloud.”

Penguin Solutions provides the market with a unique and capable source for solutions and managed services that shorten the time to adoption of these technologies. By offering a true end-to-end solution experience, Penguin Solutions makes it easier for customers to solve complex challenges and accelerate the deployment of their applications.

“SGH and our family of brands are powering growth and expanding possibilities. Penguin Solutions, our new Intelligent Platform Solutions brand, is a shining example of delivering an expanded portfolio of end-to-end solutions across the edge-core-cloud continuum,” said Mark Adams, President and CEO of SGH. “Our team of experts remain on a mission to accelerate the development of solutions that enable our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

To learn more about our new brand, visit www.PenguinSolutions.com.

*Penguin Solutions, Penguin Computing, Penguin Edge, “SMART”, “SMART Embedded Computing” and “SMART Wireless Computing” are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, an SGH company, accelerates customers’ digital transformation by harnessing the power of emerging technologies in HPC, AI and IoT with solutions and services that span the continuum of edge, core and cloud. To learn more, visit PenguinSolutions.com.

