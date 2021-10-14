New Partnership Between Alteon and Teradek Empowers Production Teams to Automatically Deliver Footage From Camera to Cloud

Teradek Prism 855 will record 4K HDR files and automatically transfer footage to the cloud for secure storage, transfer, review, editing, collaboration and digital publishing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alteon is partnering with Teradek today to allow producers anywhere in the world to instantly send up to 4K HDR footage to Alteon Cloud.

Crews can simply connect their cameras to select Teradek transcoders linked to Alteon Cloud, where their footage will appear within minutes, depending on the speed of their internet connection.

“By leveraging ever-faster internet speeds, we can revolutionize workflows used by creators to deliver their final product to audiences,” says Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon. “Our mission has always been to reduce the friction bogging down the production industry. Making footage acquired on-set immediately available to the edit bay is a game-changer for how teams, especially remote ones, will work in the future. This is fundamental to our focus on innovation at Alteon.”

Teradek transcoders will automatically generate and send proxy files and/or high-resolution footage to Alteon Cloud. The new Teradek Prism 855 can send footage up to 4K HDR resolution; anything higher, such as RED raw 8K video, can be uploaded later and automatically relinked with existing proxies, keeping all files neatly organized.

Through its unique partnerships with global technology leaders, Alteon brings world-class tools to its community of mainstream content creators, including independent freelancers, social media influencers, small and mid-sized production companies and in-house brand teams. Alteon’s current business partners include IBM, on which Alteon Cloud is built, and Vidispine, which lends its asset-management APIs to Alteon Cloud’s backend.

“We’re very excited to partner with Alteon to streamline workflows and help creators focus on creating,” says Nicol Verheem, founder and CEO of Teradek. “We’ve been discussing and planning with Matt and the Alteon team for over a year, and the product they’ve developed has the potential to be truly groundbreaking for the hundreds of thousands of freelancers and independent studios that rely on Teradek for modern content creation.”

The partnership cements Alteon as one of the world’s few camera-to-cloud platforms that focuses on the entire production process. A comprehensive cloud studio for both desktop and mobile, Alteon combines scalable cloud storage with A.I.-powered image and transcription search, customizable metatags, high-speed file transfer and seamless integration with popular NLEs, including Adobe Premiere Pro.

Alteon Cloud leverages IBM Cloud’s world-class data centers and compliance standards. Combined with strict internal security protocols, and led by development and engineering veterans from major corporations, Alteon Cloud represents not just a faster world of creative collaboration, but a safer one as well.

Teradek and Alteon will unveil the full product in the coming months.

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios and to work together. By leveraging A.I. and cloud technology, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, handle payments faster and find work more easily. Alteon is a subsidiary of Third Summit. For more, visit alteon.io.

About Teradek

Teradek designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcast, cinema and general imaging applications. From wireless monitoring, color correction and lens control to live streaming, SaaS solutions and IP video distribution, Teradek technology is used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling content.

