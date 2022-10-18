New “Out-of-the-Box” Financial Grade API Solution Securely Offers Game-Changing Speed and Ease for Businesses’ FDX API Innovation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensedia today announced the launch of Sensedia FDX API Solution, a Financial Data Exchange (FDX) Open Finance Solution for businesses to simplify and accelerate the use of API strategy for compliant and securely connected financial services. This out-of-the-box solution includes consent management and centralized configuration, allowing quick API wins in weeks vs. months. Sensedia FDX API Solution also includes FDX Ignition – expert services and a playbook to configure and rapidly adopt the FDX solution.

“Sensedia believes that open and connected business is our greatest opportunity. Healthy ecosystems demand trust, security and privacy, and we’re aligned with FDX’s mission to unify the financial sector around a common standard for secure, convenient access to financial data,” said Marcilio Oliveira, Sensedia’s co-founder and Chief of Growth. “Non-proprietary, open and standardized APIs securely connect technologies to fuel better customer digital experiences and encourage new partnerships, ecosystems, products and revenue streams. Companies pay millions for API solutions with no governance capabilities. Our latest solution makes building connections through APIs simpler for developers while providing tools for them to implement critical standards and governance.”

Sensedia FDX API Solution is a true, single-solution enterprise-grade API platform with built-in consent management and governance. The FDX model for North America is built from experience and successful support of 30 open finance customers globally. Other solutions rely on a lightweight API and manage the data through a screen scrape approach to grabbing data or are bundled API and consent and governance platforms from multiple providers. Customers can be confident that the Sensedia solution is a genuine API solution to manage data flow securely between applications and databases.

The new solution offers:

the latest FDX registration and consent security, ensuring strong and adaptive governance

authentication and authorization that follows FDX patterns

access to enterprise-grade API management built for FDX patterns

Sensedia FDX API Solution is built with developers in mind. API developers can quickly and easily:

build custom dashboards to provide information on use, behaviors and traffic

manage and track every change and release

powerfully observe and control their APIs through a single solution

Obsessed with customer success, Sensedia achieved a 100% “Willingness to Recommend” on Gartner Peer Insights. Global brands like Zurich Insurance, Honda, Electrolux, HSBC, Mag (a subsidiary of Transamerica), Banco Original, Starbucks, HDI, C&A, BRF, Cinemark, Essilor and Natura/Avon all trust Sensedia to deliver API expertise, tools and strategies that deliver on growth initiatives, improve customer experiences, build partner ecosystems and enable a simplified, scalable developer experience.

Brazil’s Banco Rendimento, a Sensedia customer, is reaping the benefits of Sensedia’s API support to develop its Banking-as-a-Service strategy. Andre Luiz Alves, Banco Rendimento’s CIO, explains their partnership with Sensedia, “We wanted to create a revolutionary ecosystem, supported by an API Platform, to offer customers a great BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) of services. We needed a flexible gateway for our customers to plug new services into their businesses with agility and efficiency. We chose to partner with Sensedia for the stability of their solution and the value we could aggregate from their API expertise.”

Sensedia has supported companies since 2007 with API Management Platforms, Adaptive Governance, Events Hubs, Service Mesh, Cloud Connectors, and Strategic Professional Services teams. Building on their successful support of open banking systems in Brazil, Sensedia is poised to support growing demand in North America as the US, Canada and Mexico move towards open banking ecosystems. Sensedia offers five global solutions – BR Open Banking, PSD2, Sensedia FDX API Solution, BR Open Insurance and PISP. The company recently expanded to the US, with a presence in Miami. Headquartered in Brazil, Sensedia’s global presence also includes offices in the UK, Mexico, and Colombia.

About Sensedia

Sensedia supports companies to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as their partner in API Management, Microservices, Service-Mesh, Open Banking and Insurance. Sensedia supports API strategies to help businesses rapidly enable legacy integration, bring digital products and services to market faster, integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems, and create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures. Sensedia was recently recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its recently published report “The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. More at Sensedia.com.

Contacts

Paul Wilke



Upright Position Communications on behalf of Sensedia



sensedia@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995