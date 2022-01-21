Home Business Wire New Launch Service and Development Activities Contracts for Vega C
Business Wire

New Launch Service and Development Activities Contracts for Vega C

di Business Wire

ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the end of an intense 2021 with 3 successful Ariane and 3 successful Vega missions in about 6 months, Avio announces the signature by Arianespace of several new launch service contracts for Vega C.

In particular, a contract was signed with the Italian Space Agency for the launch of Platino 1 and Platino 2 satellites between 2022 and 2024. Platino is a lightweight advanced satellite platform entirely developed and manufactured in Italy.

In addition, the Microcarb and NESS launch service contracts were signed with CNES, the French Space Agency, and ESA. Microcarb is a micro-satellite for measurement of CO2 absorption and release into the atmosphere. NESS is a Nanosat demonstrator mission to perform surveillance of the civilian radiofrequency spectrum against jamming.

Finally, the launch service contracts for the Flex and Altius satellites were signed with the European Space Agency for a launch by 2025. Flex will monitor carbon cycles and agriculture for food security, while Altius will monitor the status of the atmosphere ozone layer.

These contracts highlight the credibility of Avio’s execution capability and Vega’s restored track record of performance, and on one side the suitability of Vega C to meet an ample spectrum of customer requirements, and on the other side the commitment of Avio to support sustainability and improvement of life on earth through the most innovative space applications.

In addition, Avio signed with ESA in December 2021 a new development contract for Vega C for a total value of about 50 Euro million. Such program will enable further Vega C technological optimizations and industrial streamlining, to improve cost-competitiveness.

The Maiden Flights of Vega C and Ariane 6 are scheduled in May 2022 and in the second part of 2022 respectively, with the Avio team currently in French Guyana working on the final preparation steps.

“The contracts signed between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 confirm the intense work carried out by the Avio team, which has led to renewed market confidence in the Vega launchers. With the shipment of the Vega C items to French Guyana, the launch campaign is nearing kick off, for the launch scheduled in May 2022, while also Ariane 6 is now getting very close to launch in the second part of 2022” commented Giulio Ranzo, CEO Avio’s CEO.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Matteo Picconeri

Matteo.picconeri@avio.com

Articoli correlati

Teleperformance Earns 8th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego

Business Wire Business Wire -
Exceptional scores across all evaluation criteria in comprehensive independent Corporate Social Responsibility audit Teleperformance scores above requirements in all five...
Continua a leggere

Healthcare Providers in Germany Look to Expand Digital Services in Response to Pandemic

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISG Provider Lens™ report finds healthcare providers in the country seeking more efficiency while offering better service to patients FRANKFURT--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio

Business Wire Business Wire -
Intel will invest more than $20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Teleperformance Earns 8th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego

Business Wire