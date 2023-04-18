<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
New Kubernetes Operator for Dragonfly In-Memory Datastore Now Available for Simplified Operations and Increased Performance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dragonfly, a leading in-memory data store for developers, has announced the availability of a new Kubernetes operator to enable easier deployment and management of Dragonfly instances within Kubernetes environments.

This new operator includes Replica Management, which allows developers to specify the number of replicas they need, and the operator will automate the rest. This includes ensuring there is always only one master, enabling high availability and failover. Developers can also scale up by increasing or decreasing resources and replicas as needed, without worrying about the complexity of traditional deployment methods.

Developers can visit the GitHub repository to access documentation on getting started and to install the operator.

“By integrating our in-memory datastore with Kubernetes, we’re making it easier for developers to take advantage of the benefits of Dragonfly’s performance and reliability,” said Roman Gershman, CTO of Dragonfly. “With the Kubernetes operator, we’re simplifying the process of deploying and managing Dragonfly instances, allowing developers to focus on their core application.”

The Kubernetes operator is the latest addition to Dragonfly’s in-memory datastore, which is designed to improve performance, reduce costs, and simplify operations for engineering teams across industries. With the new Kubernetes operator, users can quickly and easily deploy Dragonfly instances in their Kubernetes environments, without having to worry about the complexity of traditional deployment methods.

For more information on Dragonfly’s new Kubernetes operator and its in-memory datastore solutions, read the blog post on the Dragonfly website or contact their team directly.

About DragonflyDB

DragonflyDB is the company behind Dragonfly, is a popular in-memory datastore that enables engineering teams to increase performance and simplify operations. With a focus on delivering high-performance solutions that are easy to use and deploy, Dragonfly is trusted by businesses across industries to provide reliable and scalable in-memory datastore solutions. For more information, visit dragonflydb.io.

Contacts

Media Contact

Nicholas Gottlieb, VP Marketing

nick@dragonflydb.io

