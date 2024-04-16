New Independent Study Reveals Significant Business Impact of DeepL’s AI Translation Technology—Which Delivered 345% ROI and €2.8 Million in Savings for Global Companies

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global leader in Language AI, DeepL, has released the findings of a comprehensive study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The full study showcases the significant business impact of DeepL’s AI translation solutions across industries—and makes a strong case for translation as one of the most strategic areas of AI implementation for companies looking to grow their revenue and enter new markets faster and at scale.





The commissioned study, “The Total Economic Impact™ of DeepL,” evaluated the benefits, risks, costs, and flexibility for businesses using DeepL Translator. Forrester Consulting interviewed four companies across industries, including energy, financial services, legal services, and pharmaceuticals, to create a composite organization for analysis.

The study’s results demonstrate that overall, the composite organization using DeepL achieved significant cost savings while substantially streamlining team efficiency. We believe the metrics in the study underscore the transformative impact of AI translation on international business success.

The study reported a myriad of business metrics for the composite organization, including:

A 90% decrease in internal document translation time

A 345% return on investment (ROI) over three years

A reduction in translation workloads by 50%

Workflow cost savings of €227,430 over three years

Ultimately, DeepL has empowered businesses to reduce their internal translation time and workload, which has freed up time for in-house staff—allowing them to focus on other tasks while maintaining high-quality translations. Additionally, DeepL has decreased the number of document translation tasks handled externally—leading to greater efficiency and cost savings.

Employees from the surveyed organizations highlighted the increased efficiency brought about by DeepL and its impact on their day-to-day workflows. A surveyed software application lead stated, “ We save time resolving complaints with DeepL, which translates into cost reduction or profit realization. . . there is no time spent [manually trying to understand what has happened], we can now spend time on more diverse, value-added work and be more productive.”

With its advanced Language AI technology and unparalleled translation accuracy, DeepL is revolutionizing the way businesses communicate on a global scale. To access the full Total Economic Impact™ study and to learn more about how AI translation can empower your business, visit DeepL’s official website.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global leader in Language AI. Since 2017, its flagship product, DeepL Translator, has delivered the world’s most accurate AI translation quality as measured in blind tests, breaking down language barriers for businesses everywhere. DeepL Write, its AI writing assistant, elevates business text with phrasing, style, and grammatical suggestions that give users a creative boost in the writing process and transforming their communication. DeepL’s Language AI combines research and engineering expertise with that of leading linguists, curating tools that give businesses a competitive edge through accurate translation, revolutionized communication, and enterprise-level security. DeepL was founded by CEO Jarek Kutylowski and is supported by world-renowned investors including IVP, Benchmark, and b2venture.

