New Global Survey Reveals Execs Leaning into AI and Decision Intelligence for Better Credit Risk and Fraud Decisions

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--60 percent of credit risk and fraud executives surveyed worldwide say AI and Decision Intelligence are their top planned investments for the year ahead. This is among the key findings of a new survey sponsored by Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence.

AI features delivering the greatest value were the ability to leverage Generative AI for natural language queries (51% said this) and real-time decisioning across customer touchpoints (49% said this). 62 percent of respondents said it is very important to be able to interact with data quickly using natural language queries.

Additionally, more than three-fourths (77%) of respondents say Decision Intelligence – the use of AI-powered insights to understand and improve decisioning strategy performance – would be very valuable to aid their organization's decisioning strategy over the next two-to-three years.

Execs Weigh in on Challenges and Opportunities

AI and Decision Intelligence are dramatically improving decisioning agility to help address myriad challenges. Respondents cited detecting and preventing fraud (43%), developing and deploying risk decisioning processes (40%), and reducing credit losses and maximizing collections recovery rates (31%), as their key decisioning challenges.

AI and Decision Intelligence are helping financial institutions better serve customers with personalized product and/or service recommendations for customers based on relevant data. 26 percent are employing real-time, AI-driven personalization, while 44 percent have advanced personalization capabilities in place.

The survey reveals organizations are facing challenges stemming from having separate decisioning systems across the customer lifecycle. These include regulatory compliance or security challenges (47%), lack of seamless data flow and unified insights (46%), and increased costs (44%). Others are facing challenges in implementing AI in decision solutions, including compliance, governance, or regulations requirements (44%), lack of transparency or explainability of AI models (44%), and integration challenges with existing systems (41%).

"Our annual research continues to track the major trends in decisioning and key technologies that are creating meaningful impact and driving value. This year's findings show leaders realize the potential of decision intelligence for faster, smarter risk models and insights to best serve customers," said Carol Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Provenir. "Leaders are unifying decisioning across the customer lifecycle with AI that is real-time, explainable, and compliant – and delivering insights to help prevent fraud, drive hyper-personalization, and deepen customer loyalty."

The survey was conducted in early December 2025 by The Harris Poll. 203 respondents were based in North America, EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific, holding the title of director or higher, responsible for deploying AI based solutions and involved with risk evaluation, credit approvals, fraud detection, or personalized offers in banking, credit unions, financial services, financial technology, insurance, wholesale, retail, or telecommunications.

The full report of the survey findings can be found at: https://www.provenir.com/survey-2026-global-decisioning-survey/

About Provenir

Provenir is redefining how leading enterprises manage risk, personalize customer experiences and drive growth with Decision Intelligence.

Provenir’s single Decision Intelligence platform brings together data, models and agents to enable continuous optimization of customer decisions and faster deployment of business strategies. Solutions for credit risk, fraud and customer management are unified in one platform, providing a holistic approach to customer intelligence.

Trusted by the world’s leading financial services providers, Provenir is at the heart of mission-critical operations in over 60 countries, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually.

