New Global Database Browser Extension Provides Free Access to Company Credit Scores and Financials in Italy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Database, a leading provider of comprehensive business data, today announced the launch of its innovative web extension for the Italian market, offering free and instant access to critical company information. This cutting-edge tool allows users to view their credit score and credit limit directly from their browser without any cost.




A New Way of Doing Business

By installing the Global Database extension, that works with any browser, users can access a wide range of company information, including:

  • Credit scores and credit limits
  • Registration and VAT numbers
  • Financial data for the past 20 years
  • Key company management
  • Digital insights (monthly website traffic, marketing channels, used technologies)
  • Similar companies

Benefits for Every Professional

The Global Database browser extension is designed to benefit a wide range of users, including:

  • Sales & Marketing Professionals: Identify and qualify leads, personalize outreach, and gain a competitive edge.
  • Investors & Analysts: Conduct thorough due diligence, evaluate investment opportunities, and monitor portfolio companies.
  • Business Owners & Entrepreneurs: Research potential partners, suppliers, or competitors, and make data-driven decisions.
  • Anyone seeking company information: Quickly and easily access essential data for research, networking, or general knowledge.

Available Now – Free of Charge

The Global Database browser extension is available for free download on the official website: www.globaldatabase.com/outreach

About Global Database

Global Database is a leading provider of accurate and comprehensive business data, empowering organizations worldwide to make informed decisions and drive growth. By sourcing data directly from official government registries across 250 million companies and enriching it with multiple sources, Global Database ensures reliable and comprehensive business intelligence, company verification, and more. This unique approach enables businesses to access trustworthy insights, streamline their processes, and confidently navigate the global market.

