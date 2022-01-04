New Esri Book Provides Beginners a Guide for Location Analytics

Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 2.8 Shows New Users How to Make Sense of Data with GIS

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s never been easier to get data, but for many organizations it is still challenging to make sense of all of it. Putting data on a map is a start. Mapping data in order to understand it, find patterns and hidden relationships, and answer questions can be the key to improving operational efficiency and increasing profit. For example, a retailer can find out where to locate new customers and grow sales. A utility can identify equipment that might fail before that can happen. A fire department can choose the perfect location for a new station to respond to future emergencies.

More and more employers have integrated location analytics into their operations. In Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 2.8, the new book from Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, readers gain crucial skills in location analytics and the technology that makes it possible. It’s a learning guide for the software used by most businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations worldwide—ArcGIS Pro. The book is ideal for students, self-learners, and professionals who want to learn the premier GIS desktop application, with no prior GIS software knowledge needed. Even if readers haven’t heard of GIS until recently or have zero experience with the software, they can finish with the confidence to use ArcGIS Pro on their own.

A desk reference with a nine-page glossary and an extensive task index, Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 2.8 is more than a textbook—it’s a tool in and of itself that readers can use and refer to again and again.

Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 2.8 is available in print (ISBN: 9781589487017, 420 pages, US$89.99) and in digital format (ISBN: 9781589487024, US$89.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

