New Edition of Esri’s ArcGIS Pro Guide Is Revised and Streamlined for Learning Latest Workflows

The Best-Selling Book Is Updated for ArcGIS Pro Version 3.1 Tools

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For nearly a decade, ArcGIS Pro has been an essential desktop application for GIS users to explore, visualize, and analyze data in a spatial context. To support these professionals, as well as users new to the software, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released GIS Tutorial for ArcGIS Pro 3.1. Fully updated for ArcGIS Pro 3.1, the book features new datasets, exercises, and instructional text guiding readers step-by-step through the latest tools and workflows.





Examples in the book use current, real-world scenarios demonstrating how to make maps and find, create, and analyze spatial data while using ArcGIS Pro and ArcGIS Online.

GIS Tutorial for ArcGIS Pro teaches core skills through progressive learning, enabling readers to

Share their work in ArcGIS StoryMaps and visualize data in ArcGIS Dashboards.

Create simple expressions in SQL and Python.

Understand how to use street networks for routing.

Learn to analyze satellite imagery.

Develop skills to turn maps into animations.

Both authors, Carnegie Mellon educators Kristen Kurland and Wil Gorr, integrate methods from their own teaching experiences into this book and their other books from Esri Press, including the GIS Tutorial 1–3 series, GIS Tutorial for Crime Analysis, and GIS Tutorial for Health. Downloadable video lectures and teaching slides that complement this latest guide are also available.

GIS Tutorial for ArcGIS Pro 3.1 is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487406, US$119.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589487390, US$119.99). This book can be purchased from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, StoryMaps, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com