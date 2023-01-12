New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer.





To some, change brings the fear of the unknown. But, for Natalie Schubert, it brings opportunity.

For Daida, it’s important to embrace the opportunities that come with change. The business tech company, formerly DRS Imaging, parent company to Imagetek, Integra, and Doculynx, recently merged these organizations, forming a unified front to drive their combined customers to success with digitization, cloud document management, and process automation solutions.

A world as competitive, fierce, and fast-moving as business tech requires an experienced, agile, and action-oriented team. That’s why the former Ricoh USA’s Natalie Schubert seems a natural choice as CEO: she’s spent the last two and a half decades leading teams through large-scale change involving restructuring, reshaping, and launching new technology solutions.

Throughout her 24-year career, Natalie navigated a complex and rapidly evolving business tech atmosphere while ensuring customers’ businesses stay connected, work smarter, and gain a competitive advantage.

But it’s her customer-centric focus on empowering digital workplaces through innovative document management, information governance, and business process automation that’s given her the skills to take over Daida at the topmost level.

Prior to her tenure at Ricoh USA, Natalie founded and managed Financial Intelligence Network, a business consultation company she transformed into a multimillion-dollar business.

“I am very excited to be joining the Daida team,” said Natalie Schubert. “I believe Daida has a unique opportunity to help organizations accelerate business growth through digitalization and data insights. Daida’s national footprint allows us to easily meet the document management needs of our customers so they can focus on the things that matter most to them – their customers and employees.”

And perhaps that’s the most important reason why Natalie seems like such a perfect fit as CEO for the new company – she understands how the power of data can improve lives and businesses, which is the core of Daida’s mission. Data is fact; information is intelligence. Intelligence has the power to drive the agility businesses must evolve to thrive in a new age of hybrid and borderless work.

