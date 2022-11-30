New Cloudbooking Report Reveals 8 Key Findings on the State of the Hybrid Workplace

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flexibleworking–Pre-pandemic, approximately three-quarters of US and UK employees worked full-time from the office. Today, one in two employees are hybrid workers, according to The Future of Work: 8 Trends in Workplace Transformation, a 2022 report by workspace management specialists Cloudbooking.

The report’s findings are based on a survey of 4,675 adults who worked in an office before and during the pandemic across the United Kingdom and the United States. The report is a follow-up to Cloudbooking’s 2021 report, The Hybrid Workplace: An Employee Census, which found that 93% of workers were against a full-time return to the office or a full-time working-from-home scenario, preferring a blend of both — a hybrid workplace.

“Employers must accept that the future of work is about choice — employees choosing where they do their best work, working where they feel most productive and going to the office when it suits them most,” the report states.

Full-Time US Office Workers Outnumber Their UK Counterparts by 60%

Cloudbooking’s research reveals a significant gap between the number of full-time office workers in the US and the UK. The report shows that 31% and 18% of US and UK workers, respectively, returned to the office full-time in 2022 — equating to 60% more US workers working in the office full-time vs UK workers.

Two-Thirds of Workers Would Be Less Likely to Join Companies with No Hybrid Working

Hybrid working is also becoming a factor in talent acquisition. Cloudbooking’s report shows that 67% of employees admit they would be less likely to work for organisations that do not offer hybrid working, suggesting that hybrid and remote working are now critical components when attracting and retaining talent.

“No formula can be written, and no algorithm tweaked for the logistically challenging act of enticing millions of employees who have spent the last two years working from home, back to offices. Global companies must consider a range of employee expectations to retain their workforce and build a unified global culture,” said Gerry Brennan, Cloudbooking’s CEO.

About Cloudbooking

Cloudbooking is a specialist in workspace management solutions, including desk booking, meeting room booking, car park management and visitor management, serving over 1.7 million global users and 250 clients.

