New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace

Category-leading, global software-as-a-service ( SaaS ) company launches new AWS Marketplace solution that makes revenue recognition easier

The Boomi Disbursement solution helps finance teams sort AWS Marketplace disbursements into appropriate customer accounts within enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management applications, ultimately saving sellers time to payment

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers.





The Boomi Disbursement solution helps reduce time to payment by making it even easier for AWS Marketplace sellers to understand AWS disbursement reports and associate the information to opportunities and invoices within their own systems.

“Sellers have made the Boomi Disbursement solution a hot commodity in AWS Marketplace,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomi. “They recognize the value Boomi delivers by instantly connecting everyone to everything, anywhere, and are experiencing first-hand how our industry-leading solutions make business processes easier and faster, and drive better business outcomes.”

Boomi worked with AWS, independent software vendors (ISVs), and systems integrators (SIs) to develop the Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace solution. The solution includes automated features to:

Automatically identify when marketplace seller data is populated in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

Automatically fetch raw transaction data, match it to usable customer data, and sort the valid disbursements from other transaction types.

The Boomi Disbursement solution also includes a Boomi licensing feature bundle to support the use case between the Amazon S3 bucket and one other target application, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) or customer relationship management (CRM).

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 2022 list, and earning numerous awards for product excellence and culture, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base among integration platform vendors, added world-class leaders, and continues to expand its global footprint. The company touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. Boomi also boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

The company recently garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 29, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

