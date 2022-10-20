New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience

Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions

NEWCASTLE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagement—Avetta®, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.

Avetta provides workforce and supply chain risk management solutions for 125,000+ suppliers and more than 1.5 million managed workers. In Australia the company has offices in Sydney and Newcastle. Clients include Ausgrid, BHP, Hilton Foods, Lend Lease, Yancoal, Lion, Transgrid, Pacific National and Visy.

“My focus will be on our people, processes and tools”, said Mckay. “As someone who has experienced every sales position from A to Z, I’m looking forward to digging in, mentoring our sales team and maximising processes as we grow”.

Music to Management

Mckay was born and raised in London. He studied audio engineering and worked with his brother and father at his first sales job in the music industry. He even shares the same name as a founding musician with Roxy Music as well as a famed Australian football player. Mckay said his children convinced him to move to Australia where he started working in software sales and taking management positions.

He describes his leadership style as “democratic” with a “listen first” approach. “I want to leverage the skills of our sales teams through a collaborative listening process”, said Mckay. “Then, we can develop the mutual goals for the team and the organization, using the best tools and processes to achieve success”.

The Avetta Adventure

Tom McNamara, COO at Avetta, said Mckay is uniquely qualified to lead the APAC sales team. “Andy has done everything in sales from making cold calls to managing the most complicated accounts. We are fortunate to have Andy to help us expand Avetta in Australia”.

Mckay is excited about his new role at Avetta. He is really impressed with how Avetta is helping reduce supply chain risks in so many different industries.

“I would like to see the business grow and change”, added Mckay. “I plan to lead from the front but work behind the scenes to support my team”.

