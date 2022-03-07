New Avetta One™ Platform Provides Pegasus Customers with a Unified View of Supply Chain Risk for Companies & Suppliers

Global reach of Pegasus continues to expand with Avetta One, offering a single-source solution for managing health & safety, ESG & contractor/supplier needs and other risks, plus lowering costs

NEWCASTLE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasus, an Avetta® company and the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management (SCRM) solutions, today announced the addition of Avetta One™ Platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. The platform reduces safety, liability, sustainability, workforce, cybersecurity and financial risks for corporations, suppliers, contractors and their workers.

“Business is shifting from a digital transformation to a societal one, as markets demand corporate accountability regarding safety, security, sustainability & ESG, ethics and social initiatives,” said Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Avetta One provides organisations analytical insights into how they measure up to their risks and goals across the entire supply chain.”

Avetta One delivers a global platform that manages critical risk areas in supply chains, creating the industry’s largest and most comprehensive supply chain risk management platform.

For clients, provides a unified platform that manages risk across safety, liability, workforce qualifications, sustainability & ESG, diversity, financial health and cybersecurity programs.

For suppliers, reduces time and cost by demonstrating their superior business qualifications across many clients from a single system.

For workers, offers a central workforce portal to digitally store their required job roles, training competencies and certifications.

For partners, creates an open marketplace and community to provide services on the world’s largest SCRM platform.

“We’ve integrated Pegasus workforce management into Avetta One, creating a single platform for managing all supplier evaluations,” said Adam Boyle, SVP APAC and Workforce at Avetta. “Avetta One is not one-size-fits-all but it is one place to get all of the specific information needed to meet the local and global standards for your company, plus drill down to make sure those requirements are met through every layer in your supply chain.”

Avetta helps clients and suppliers take their business to the next level:

Clients and suppliers that use the platform reduce the number of safety incidents by as much as 55% compared to industry averages

Avetta suppliers improve their safety statistics by 7-8% each year spent in the network

50% of suppliers connect to a second client within a year of registering as an Avetta supplier

One client increased their contractor count by 32% by sourcing safe contractors through the Avetta network

Avetta One will give Avetta clients an unprecedented view of their supply chain risk programs through multi-risk analytics, supplier risk trends and supplier performance benchmarking. The platform uses almost two decades of data from millions of collected data points to provide real-time views on risks and delivers alerts on deviations from baseline measures. The analytics software includes customisable, interactive dashboards to gain insights that help build supply chain confidence.

Most organizations have the means to focus only on top-spend supplier risks, causing them to miss significant risks in other areas of the supply chain. Those risks can be costly nearly $66 thousand per accident, $1.4 million per day/environmental violation and $5.9 million per cyber incident.

On top of the Avetta One platform, the company provides trusted expert services to help with verification of insurance, certifications and licensing. Company and worker compliance is verified by skilled audit professionals who are full-time staff trained in each regulatory area. Avetta also offers remote/onsite assessments, which uncover hidden risks through both lagging and leading indicators. Advisory services provide insights into risk areas ranging from quick essentials to deep dive quantitative evaluations to reveal current vulnerabilities and actionable insights. Avetta’s training services offer courses, training, certification requirements and compliance tasks for workers.

“Over the course of the pandemic, the definition of what constitutes a business risk has evolved dramatically,” said Nick Heinzmann, analyst team lead at Spend Matters. “Procurement and supply chain groups are increasingly being pushed by their management, investors and end consumers to tackle large-scale, society-level problems, to include carbon emissions reduction, supplier diversity and equity improvement, and the prevention of cybersecurity failures that could lead to the disruption of critical infrastructure. Yet they must also continue to manage and improve upon core supply chain risks such as EHS standards and liability coverage.

“This is what makes the release of Avetta One so timely. Instead of piecing together third-party profile, compliance and sustainability risk data across multiple solutions, organisations can use Avetta to centrally manage their risk management efforts, integrating this essential process into their current third-party management workflows. The result is an offering sorely needed in the world of 2022: a central platform and network in which customers and suppliers can manage the evolving scope of risks affecting their businesses.”

Suppliers save time and costs by using one system to demonstrate compliance across all risks. They can also find new jobs within the Avetta Network and receive workforce training and third-party certification. Experts are available to guide suppliers on reducing business risks and qualifying for client contracts.

Avetta One focuses on seven types of risk:

Health & Safety. Supplier pre-qualification ensures safe and compliant suppliers among all industries and geographies.

Supplier pre-qualification ensures safe and compliant suppliers among all industries and geographies. Workforce Management . Determine competencies required for each role and worker delivering services. Verify worker training, certifications and qualifications so only qualified workers are allowed on-site.

. Determine competencies required for each role and worker delivering services. Verify worker training, certifications and qualifications so only qualified workers are allowed on-site. Sustainability & ESG. Provides sustainability ratings and maturity scores based on the company’s specific ESG standards and goals. A scorecard shows status and progress toward improvement.

Provides sustainability ratings and maturity scores based on the company’s specific ESG standards and goals. A scorecard shows status and progress toward improvement. Diversity & Inclusion. Locate and connect with suppliers committed to diversity and inclusion by applying 25 included diversity filters.

Locate and connect with suppliers committed to diversity and inclusion by applying 25 included diversity filters. Liability. Ensure adequate insurance coverage is achieved for suppliers and contractors.

Ensure adequate insurance coverage is achieved for suppliers and contractors. Financial Viability. Supplier financial health is measured through financial filings, business liens, bankruptcy filings and general financial health ratings.

Supplier financial health is measured through financial filings, business liens, bankruptcy filings and general financial health ratings. Cybersecurity. Evaluate vendor adherence to critical security controls and ensure suppliers have been trained to use sensitive information and protect it with appropriate tools.

The Avetta One solution is now generally available. To learn more about Avetta One, visit avetta.com/en-au/avetta-one.

About Pegasus, an Avetta company

Pegasus is a powerful online platform that connects industries, organisations and workforces for safe sites and seamless operations. With origins in the Hunter Valley mining industry in Australia, the team at Pegasus knows safety and how to manage risk. From our beginnings in 1987, we’ve developed our unique software to answer industry challenges about the skills, competence, training, and safety of their workforce. In 2021, Pegasus was acquired by Avetta, creating the largest global provider of supply chain risk and worker management solutions. We are now a valuable workforce management partner across industries and in workplaces worldwide. We won’t stop until every worker, on every worksite, is safe on the job. Visit https://pegasus.net.au/ for more information.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

