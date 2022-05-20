Home Business Wire NEW ASCO Power Blog on Data Center Industry Innovation
Business Wire

NEW ASCO Power Blog on Data Center Industry Innovation

di Business Wire

Accessible through the Schneider Electric Blog site, read the new ASCO Power Technologies post about Powering Data Centers Through COVID-19 and Other Challenges.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, has released its newest blog post, which highlights the latest electrical infrastructure and backup power topics for data centers. It shares insights and industry knowledge from a leader who solves backup power challenges every day. The article is accessible through the Schneider Electric Blog site.

The new May 2022 post, Powering Data Centers Through COVID-19 and Other Challenges, presents key points from an ASCO Power Innovation Talk Webinar on data center trends and challenges with Gary Russinko, Principal at kW Mission Critical Engineering.

The article explores four topics:

  • How COVID-19 impacted data centers
  • Responding changes in data center design
  • The emerging demand for sustainability in data center operations
  • The benefits digitization brings to data center operators

ASCO Power blog posts add to the body of education for critical power systems and provide valuable information for power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Each successive post links to recorded interviews along with supplemental technical briefs, white papers, application notes, or case studies that are relevant to each topic. Reader can access the newest post here, and can access the entire series of ASCO Power though leadership blogs at ASCO Blogs.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laurence Grodsky

+ 1 973 307 7352

Larry.Grodsky@ascopower.com

 

