New Apprenticeship Program to Train the Next Generation of Industrial Cybersecurity Professionals

WHAT:

Siemens Energy Inc., Capitol Technology University, Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC), ICS Village, Inc., Idaho State University (ISU), MISI Academy, Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and SANS Institute will announce a new workforce and apprenticeship program to train and hire the next generation of industrial cybersecurity professionals. This consortium of private sector, academic and non-profit institutions is focused on designing and operating an apprenticeship program built to meet the increasing need for technically trained cybersecurity professionals across energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

The program will link rigorous academic classes and educational training with real-world job rotations at leading industrial companies to help students identify and prevent cyber vulnerabilities and attacks on industrial control systems and operational technologies (OT), physical assets linked to information technology (IT) networks, and platforms run on the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Members of the consortium will discuss the design and launch of the program.

WHEN: December 14 at 3:30 EST

WHERE: Meeting link will be sent to RSVP’d attendees within 24 hours of the event’s start

WHO:

Siemens Energy

Capitol Technology University

ICS Village, Inc.

Idaho State University (ISU)

MISI Academy

Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI)

SANS Institute

DETAILS:

Please contact siemens@teamsilverline.com to RSVP. Once you have RSVP’d, you will receive a press release which will be under embargo until 8:00 AM ET, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. You may submit a question ahead of the press call to the email above or you may ask it on the call.

Contacts

