New AI Platform ‘BABE’ Turns Construction Estimates into Project Plans in Seconds

The AI-powered platform automates scheduling, job-site requirements, and portfolio oversight from a single uploaded estimate.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An Adam App, a Nashville-based product development firm, today announced the release of its first AI product, BABE, engineered to automate project planning specifically for general contractors.

Creating detailed project schedules, identifying task dependencies, and calculating critical paths has been a manual, time-consuming bottleneck for contractors. BABE leverages the latest artificial intelligence technology to streamline workflows and help contractors optimize their work processes. Contractors can now simply upload an estimate and have AI instantly convert line items into a comprehensive, actionable project plan.

"BABE was built alongside GCs in the field to cut time spent project planning and organizing by at least 75%," said Adam Vassar, creator of BABE. "Smaller teams often do not have the resources to dedicate the required time for this step. BABE levels the playing field, giving independent contractors the same sophisticated planning tools as major firms for a fraction of the cost and effort."

Key capabilities of BABE include:

• Instant Schedule Creation: Convert estimates into fully dynamic project plans in a single step.

• Job Site Intelligence: Automatically surfaces local code, permit, inspection, and utility requirements directly within each project.

• Portfolio Management: Maintain meaningful, real-time oversight across all job sites.

“We’ve tried a lot of project management tools out there, and most of them didn’t last. BABE did,” said Taylor Hobbs, Owner of Blue Ox Construction. “It’s straightforward, easy to learn, and doesn’t overcomplicate. Schedules are cleaner and changes aren’t scattered across notes and emails. The team picked it up fast, and that alone was a big win. Overall, jobs just run smoother with less headache.”

As the construction industry faces tighter margins and shorter timelines, BABE offers general contractors a competitive edge by automating the administrative burden of project management. Contractors can learn more at pmbabe.com.

About BABE

BABE is an AI-powered project management platform that helps general contractors instantly turn construction estimates into organized, actionable project plans.

https://pmbabe.com/

About An Adam App

An Adam App is a Nashville-based product development firm focused on building significantly simple software for real-world industries.

https://anadamapp.com/

Adam Vassar

(615) 579-7204

adam@anadamapp.com