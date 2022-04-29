New Adventure in the ZIBS Metaverse Campus

HAINING, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zhejiang University International Business School (ZIBS) officially launched its Metaverse Campus! Scholars, business leaders and experts from the world gathered to celebrate and witness this great success.

During the event, Professor HE Lianzhen, Vice President of Zhejiang University; Professor BEN Shenglin, Dean of ZIBS; Professor HAN Seung-soo, President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 56th session and CAI Jin, Executive Director and Co-CEO of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited, gave opening speech to the audience.

Giuliano Noci, Vice Rector of Politecnico di Milano; Fiona Devine, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School, The University of Manchester; John Finch, Head of Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow; José M. Martínez-Sierra, General Director of the UPF Barcelona School of Management; Alvin Graylin, China President at HTC, and other business leaders and experts attended the event.

“Nowadays, universities are facing new challenges and opportunities. Online education has become a prominent trend in educational development, and Zhejiang University hopes to explore the construction of the Metaverse Campus through cutting-edge technology, bringing a series of immersive technologies represented by virtual reality into the higher education classroom, enhancing the authenticity and interactivity of students’ learning processes and promoting higher education and teaching quality to new heights.” — HE Lianzhen, Vice President of Zhejiang University

“The research of metaverse applications is seeing a new surge of enthusiasm around the world. Higher education institutions must be forward-thinking, take advantage of opportunities, and embrace the metaverse with a positive and open mindset. From the perspective of system platform, teaching organization or learning resources, enabling education to shift to intelligence, interactive interconnection and virtual simulation and bringing immersive and realistic experiences to students will undoubtedly help higher education under the influence of the pandemic to seize new opportunities and cultivate excellent talents that meet the needs of the times.” — Professor HAN Seung-soo, President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 56th session

“The ZIBS Metaverse Campus is a dedication to 125th anniversary of Zhejiang University, and it is an important milestone for us. Established in 2018, at the heart of Yangtze River Delta region, ZIBS is abundantly blessed with a world-class ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, especially digital economy. We have always been aiming to ‘Connect The World, Shape The Future’, by focusing on the 5 “I” principles: Innovative, International, Interdisciplinary, Inclusive and Integrative, to build a premier global business school for the future and for the world. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step！A Journey of A Thousand Kilometers Start With the First Step. We look forward to your support and partnership as we continue our journey to connect the world of both physical and metaverse world, and to shape our shared future!” — BEN Shenglin, Dean of ZIBS

“For more than 80 years, Sing Tao News Corporation Limited has had a strong presence in the Chinese community with extensive global coverage in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Currently, the company is promoting the “dual-drive” model, combining traditional and new media to build a more competitive multimedia platform. Sing Tao and ZIBS’s collaboration to promote the Metaverse Campus is a breakthrough in the metaverse, aiming to push the media and higher education into a new era.” —CAI Jin, Co-CEO of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited

The deans from the world’s leading business schools also expressed their concern and expectation for the cutting-edge exploration in Metaverse of ZIBS. They suggested that with the integration of various emerging technologies, Internet applications and social forms featuring the blending of virtuality and reality, the Metaverse Campus can bring immersive learning experiences to future students and help educators and researchers cross the limitations of physical space and achieve barrier-free communication with a new interactive experience. These new attempts in the field of business education are highly relevant and worth studying considering the new opportunities and challenges arising from today’s globalization.

Through the Metaverse Campus, ZIBS attempts to fulfill three major goals:

Immersive Learning Experience : using virtual reality to build a worldwide classroom for teachers and students, reinventing online learning and international academic interaction.

: using virtual reality to build a worldwide classroom for teachers and students, reinventing online learning and international academic interaction. Metaverse Exhibition : combining classroom learning and working with corporations to create a VR exhibition hall for public to better understand the actual environment of the industry.

: combining classroom learning and working with corporations to create a VR exhibition hall for public to better understand the actual environment of the industry. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Roadshow: to build a Metaverse platform for industry-academia cooperation to coach start-ups to new success.

In addition to setting up the Metaverse Campus, we are also preparing the ZIBS Metanomics Research Center, which will start a new chapter for higher business education through an interactive cycle of theory and practice with the Metanomics Campus in the future.

At last, we will also invite Lesly Goh, former CTO of The World Bank Group; Léon Laulusa, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Academic Affairs and International Relations at ESCP Business School; Mauro Guillen, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School; Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance at London Business School; and other distinguished guests to the ZIBS Metaverse Campus to deliver fascinating lectures.

ABOUT ZIBS

Zhejiang University International Business School (ZIBS) was founded on the Zhejiang University (ZJU) International Campus at Haining in November 2018. Headquartered in the Yangtze River Delta – a hub of innovation and one of the world’s most dynamic regions – ZIBS’ vision is to become a leading global ecosystem with business education as one of its core pillars, with a particular focus on new technologies, new economy, and new finance. Learn more: http://zibs.zju.edu.cn/eng/

