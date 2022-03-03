Neustar Security Services Wins Two Globee Awards in 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global business to thrive online, has won two Gold Globee Awards at the 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. Neustar Security Services’ UltraDDoS Protect won recognition as a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Solution, while the company’s VPN Protect was recognized in the IPSec | SSL | VPN Solution category.

Conferred by organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, the Globee Awards honor cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that are helping raise the bar for others in the security and technology realm.

“Neustar Security Services is proud to be recognized for our industry-leading security solutions,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Neustar Security Services. “The distinguished success of our UltraDDoS Protect and VPN Protect solutions is a testament to our commitment to meeting the security needs and concerns of our customers and our dedication to helping them better navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

A winner among Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Solutions, UltraDDoS Protect is the largest dedicated DDoS mitigation solution in the world, with 14 data scrubbing centers in strategic locations worldwide and a capacity of 11.8+Tbps. Companies choose UltraDDoS Protect for its capability to quickly detect and mitigate DDoS attacks while keeping critical infrastructure up and running without any interruptions; UltraDDoS Protect is a vital asset as the number of large entities hit with cyberattacks grows.

Recognized among IPSec | SSL | VPN Solutions, Neustar Security Services’ VPN Protect delivers cloud-based DDoS protection for the expanded VPN networks required in today’s hybrid work environment, ensuring that a radically flexible workforce remains connected and productive while business proceeds uninterrupted. VPN Protect offers multiple best-in-class DDoS mitigation vendor and proprietary technologies and multiple Tier 1 Internet Network Providers, and it is fully IPv6 capable and supported 24/7 by senior-level DoS mitigation professionals.

Neustar Security Services’ solutions were evaluated in a Globee Awards judging process that involved more than 55 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts.

