Neustar Security Services Hires Michael Smith as Field Chief Technology Officer

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global business to thrive online, has hired Michael Smith as field chief technology officer. He brings 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, information technology and the intelligence world to his new role.

Smith was most recently a private cybersecurity consultant, serving as virtual chief information security officer, chief technology officer and cybersecurity adviser for a variety of organizations.

Previously, he spent a decade at Akamai Technologies, where he was responsible for establishing the organization’s Customer Security Incident Response Team. He has managed high-profile incidents such as the wave of DDoS attacks against major U.S. banks in 2012 and 2013 and attacks by e-commerce account takeover gangs, as well as security monitoring for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2014 Winter Olympic Games, security preparations for the 2018 and 2020 Summer Olympic Games, and other large events.

Smith’s background also includes serving in information security officer roles at Deloitte and Unisys, and he has worked on a wide variety of government projects involving security management, engineering, and compliance. A graduate of the Defense Language Institute, he served as a Russian translator in the U.S. Army for nearly a decade.

“Neustar Security Services is perfectly positioned in the market to meet the unique security requirements of global enterprises in need of cloud-oriented services that are secure, reliable and available,” said Smith. “I am thrilled to join the company and excited to work closely with Colin and the team to deliver innovative solutions that will help our customers maximize performance and protect their businesses in an increasingly borderless digital world.”

Smith continues to actively support the development of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals through his work as an adjunct instructor at the University of Michigan and as a mentor to startups focusing on cybersecurity, IT and the Internet of Things.

“Michael’s experience is both broad and deep in cloud cybersecurity, and we are delighted to welcome him on board,” said Colin Doherty, Neustar Security Services CEO. “With the recent additions to our team and a clear direction and purpose, we are well positioned to grow our capabilities and enhance our ability to provide current and future customers with cloud-based solutions that deliver unmatched performance, availability and security.”

Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar Inc. in December 2021 and began operating as a stand-alone company following the completed sale of Neustar Inc.’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.

About Neustar Security Services

The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-delivered services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s Ultra Secure suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance and service, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security, including DDoS, WAF and Bot management, and threat feed services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit www.home.neustar/security-solutions.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and technology-enabled services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC Software, LiveVox, Vector Solutions, Ex Libris, 20-20 Technologies and Ensemble Health Partners. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital and infrastructure. Our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities and global connectivity enable us to be an investor of choice. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments. Headquartered in Singapore, we have a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and have investments in over 40 countries.

