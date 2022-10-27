Neustar Security Services Appoints Alice Palmer Chief Marketing Officer

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DDoS—Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.

“Neustar Security Services is highly attuned to the needs of its customers as they work to keep pace with digital acceleration and the increasing challenges associated with protecting their brands online,” said Palmer. “I am excited to join a dynamic and talented team with best-in-class products and services, and to get to work uncovering new opportunities to delight our existing customers and bring new segments into the fold.”

Palmer’s extensive experience spans public and private global organizations, where she has seamlessly blended her signature customer-centric approach with strategic, creative thinking and data insights to generate compelling results. Most recently, she capped a six-year tenure at Monotype by serving as senior vice president of marketing, with a mission to empower the world’s top brands to be authentic, powerful and consistent.

“With her broad, global perspective and data-driven marketing savvy in the B2B tech space, Alice brings a unique skillset to her role as chief marketing officer,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Neustar Security Services. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team, and we look forward to enriching our strategic vision with her insights and data-driven approach to vertical markets and our customer base. Under her leadership, we are confident that Neustar Security Services will expand its reach as we cement our reputation for delivering unmatched cloud-based security services and solutions.”

Throughout her career, Palmer has managed top B2B brands and successfully led organizations through business model transformations and market expansions, including at Monotype as well as in previous roles with Autodesk and Avid Technology. At Autodesk, Palmer led go-to-market and product lifecycle strategies for the company’s leading brands and drove product launches, M&A integrations, and brand extensions. At Avid Technology, she oversaw the company’s largest marketing campaigns, PR initiatives, and partner marketing programs across all key markets.

Palmer’s effectiveness is a product, in part, of a commitment to strong cross-functional collaboration, particularly across sales and product teams. She has a reputation for nurturing talent within an organization and for building an organization’s reputation through effective thought leadership initiatives. She holds an MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College, where she was valedictorian and summa cum laude, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.

About Neustar Security Services



The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-based services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s UltraSecurity™ suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com.

About Golden Gate Capital



Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion in cumulative committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and technology-enabled services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC Software, LiveVox, Vector Solutions, Ex Libris, 20-20 Technologies and Ensemble Health Partners. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

About GIC



GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital and infrastructure. Our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities and global connectivity enable us to be an investor of choice. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments. Headquartered in Singapore, we have a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and have investments in over 40 countries.

