Neustar Security Services’ Anne Brogan Earns Prestigious 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global business to thrive online, congratulates Anne Brogan, director, security services channel, for her selection to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list compiled by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

Brogan was selected by a panel of CRN editors who considered candidates for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Brogan joined Neustar in 2017, and her dedication to developing strategic channel partnerships helped her rise through the ranks in her first four years with the company. She was appointed manager of strategic channel partnerships in 2019, then promoted to the role of director, security solutions channels in 2021. Later that year, she became director, security services channel for Neustar Security Services as the company became independent. Throughout her tenure with the organization, Brogan has been instrumental in growing opportunities through nurturing existing relationships and forging new partnerships, while introducing strategic and creative solutions to drive worldwide channel growth.

“We are thrilled to celebrate CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs honor with Anne and extend our heartfelt congratulations for this well-deserved recognition,” said Jeremy Nicholls, Vice President of Global Channels, Neustar Security Services. “Anne has proven herself to be a tireless advocate for our valued partners. Over the last few years, as IT and security teams have been challenged like never before, she has been instrumental in helping our partners to navigate a fast-changing environment by working with them to identify solutions that build both relationships and business.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Neustar Security Services

The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-delivered services that are secure, reliable, and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s Ultra Secure suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance and service, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security including DDoS, WAF and Bot management, and threat feed services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit www.home.neustar/security-solutions.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

