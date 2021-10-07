Neustar Launches Optimizer™, a New Closed-Loop Marketing Optimization and Consumer Insights Platform, to Deliver Real-Time Analytics and Improved ROI Across Marketing Mix

Solution leverages the most comprehensive source of consumer identity data, machine learning capabilities, and direct integrations with publishers and platforms across the linear and digital media world

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced the launch of Neustar Optimizer a new closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform that enables marketers to improve marketing and brand performance by measuring all consumer activity. Marketers can use Neustar Optimizer to make critical, real-time optimizations to marketing mix, media budget allocation, campaign and creative tactics, and audience segments.

Optimizer combines Neustar’s industry-leading consumer identity and unified marketing measurement capabilities into a single, easy-to-use platform to:

Conduct Unified Analytics across granular Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), and advanced Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) complete with advanced clean room, machine learning, and consumer identity graph capabilities

Leverage 20X faster marketing performance optimization across audience targets, publisher, creative, and campaign performance

Bring your own (BYO) models to rapidly test and predict return on investment (ROI) across hundreds of marketing scenarios

Adapt to data deprecation by measuring over 80% of total digital media in a privacy-centric, post-ID marketing environment

Conduct reach and frequency analytics to eliminate media waste by pinpointing the exact number of advertising exposures it takes to convert a buyer

Implement journey analytics to identify how all consumer touchpoints (e.g., paid, owned, and earned media, customer service) are impacting the path to purchase

Optimize audience targeting by identifying incremental consumer segments more likely respond to advertising using predictive analytics

Neustar Optimizer leverages the most comprehensive identity and machine learning capabilities available, which power identity-based data and Unified Analytics solutions for 70% of Fortune 100 brands. This is inclusive of CRM hygiene, data enrichment, onboarding, audience segmentation, and media syndication services.

Additionally, Optimizer is backed by Fabrick™, the Neustar data connectivity platform, which supports an extensive network of direct media and measurement integrations covering over 80% of media spend across linear and addressable TV, the walled gardens, over 250 publishers, and over 60 of the leading adtech, martech, and ad serving platforms. This ensures continuous and complete measurement coverage regardless of third-party cookie depreciation and device ID loss across media and measurement investments.

“With Optimizer, the promise of agile marketing is becoming a reality,” said Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President and GM of Marketing Solutions at Neustar. “We’re making marketing analytics and data science exponentially more accurate and actionable for marketers. Optimizer’s unique combination of identity-based data, media-spanning integrations, data deprecation protections, and clean room technology is unmatched in the marketing world.”

The results, as reported by Forrester Consulting1 across leading automotive, financial services, telecommunications, and retail clients using Neustar Unified Analytics, include:

30% increase in incremental revenue

130% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS)

10X return on investment (ROI)

Improved top-of-funnel brand building

Budget savings from improved media partnerships

Gains in internal team productivity

A leading global retailer reported, “[After using Neustar Unified Analytics], I now think more about experiences versus thinking about campaigns. I want to tailor my messages on an experience based on need rather than serving a message based on a brief. The focus has shifted from the perspective and lens of the marketer to focusing on the needs of the customer.”

A leading telecommunications brand said, “Neustar Unified Analytics is like a compass. You still must walk to your destination, but Neustar instantly shows the best way to get there. It does require partnership with agencies and the internal marketing team to make sure that all the right decisions are being made based on what the data tells us. But the solution is the key here, and it will improve our ROI tremendously.”

A leading automotive OEM reported, “I had always suspected that we were overspending. Once we started using Neustar, we saw immediately that we hit the same customers 200 to 300 times in a 10-day period. Fifteen percent of our impressions were shared multiple times to the same customer. We shifted our dollars around, saved a lot of money, and there was no deterioration in performance. In fact, performance went up, and we got a lot of credibility as a team.”

The Neustar Optimizer launch follows Neustar’s recent marketing measurement diagnostic, the Fabrick Impact Assessment, introduced last month. The Fabrick Impact Assessment is a new process to help marketers both diagnose and mitigate the impact of third-party cookie depreciation and device ID loss across their media and measurement investments.

ABOUT NEUSTAR OPTIMIZER

Neustar Optimizer™ is a closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform, backed by broad measurement integrations and professional services expertise, that enables marketers to measure all consumer activity to make critical, on-the-fly optimizations to their marketing mix, campaign tactics, and audience targets to improve marketing’s impact on sales.

Learn more at home.neustar/unified-analytics

ABOUT NEUSTAR

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

1 Forrester Consulting 2021, The Total Economic Impact™ of Neustar Unified Analytics

