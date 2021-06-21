Neustar Earns Best Places to Work in Kentucky Honor for Eighth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar®, Inc., a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, was named for the eighth consecutive year one of Kentucky’s Best Places to Work by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM).

Neustar was one of 100 Kentucky companies selected to be rated in the Best Places to Work program and increased its rank to second among 30 companies that employ 500 or more U.S. employees.

“We are honored to see our Kentucky team recognized once again with this prestigious award and increase its rank to second,” said Charlie Gottdiener, Neustar President and CEO. “While TeamNeustar Kentucky has always been exceptional, they truly raised the bar this past year by helping us weather one of the most challenging times for global businesses. Thanks in part to their extraordinary resilience, commitment to our values, our customers, and each other, Neustar had a strong 2020 and continues to thrive.”

Winners of the Best Place to Work award are chosen and ranked based on a comprehensive assessment of employee policies and internal employee survey results. Neustar was recognized, along with other award recipients, at a dinner celebrating the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky on June 17 in Lexington, KY. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

