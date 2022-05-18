Home Business Wire neuro42 Licenses Robot from Johns Hopkins University
Business Wire

neuro42 Licenses Robot from Johns Hopkins University

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (“Johns Hopkins”) for their MR compatible robot for head, neck and spine applications, with additional non-exclusive licenses for related technologies and patents. Developed by Dr. Dan Stoianovici, director of the Urology Robotics Program at the Brady Urological Institute and a professor of neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the robot provides targeted needle insertion with precision depth control. It is designed with nonmagnetic and nonconductive materials to be compatible with magnetic resonance imagers.

“The novel architecture of our imaging system will incorporate the robot to facilitate image-guided interventions during brain biopsies, shunt placements and laser ablations, giving neurosurgeons a more practical intraoperative solution for such procedures than a traditional MRI. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Johns Hopkins to enable safe and effective intraoperative MR treatments using the neuro42 scanner and the robot,” said Abhita Batra, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42.

About neuro42, Inc.

neuro42, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, the Company is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robotic system that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 30 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration.

To learn more about the company and its technology, visit neuro42.ai.

LinkedIn: neuro42

Twitter: neuro42

Facebook: neuro42

Contacts

Ashley Areeda

Jive PR + Digital

aareeda@jiveprdigital.com
m: 734.891.4013

Articoli correlati

Flexjet to Adopt GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight Fleetwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flexjet is First Fractional Provider to Adopt Software Fleetwide Enhancement Provides Early Detection of Aircraft and Component Degradation Data is so...
Continua a leggere

Terran Orbital Announces Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Contract Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in small satellite solutions, primarily serving the...
Continua a leggere

nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Flexjet to Adopt GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight Fleetwide

Business Wire