Netsmart TheraOffice® Achieves ONC Certification for Enhanced Physical Therapy EHR and Practice Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Interoperability—Netsmart, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions and services for community-based providers, announced that the TheraOffice® electronic health record (EHR) and practice management software has earned the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Certification. The Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB), tested the software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government’s program.





TheraOffice, an integrated physical therapy and rehabilitation EHR, brings advanced capabilities, including patient intake, documentation, scheduling, billing, accounting and clinical reporting. The certified solution provides efficient documentation for physical therapists and streamlines quality measure support for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program.

The MIPS program evaluates providers across four performance categories: Quality, Cost, Improvement Activities and Promoting Interoperability. Beginning with the 2024 performance year, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathologists are no longer automatically reweighted and are therefore required to report Promoting Interoperability data. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology providers need certified technology to meet these requirements and receive Medicare reimbursement.

“We’re excited to earn ONC Certification for our TheraOffice solution,” said Steve Dix, SVP of Specialty Practices, Netsmart. “Enhancing our EHR technology allows us to provide our clients with new features that boost the high-quality care they offer to patients. Moving ahead, our clients can now utilize the most advanced data capabilities within the Netsmart CareFabric ecosystem, helping enable them to meet and exceed MIPS requirements and achieve success now and in the future.”

Certified healthcare IT offers substantial benefits for therapy providers by supporting care coordination and quality. Certified EHRs enable near seamless and secure exchange of patient health data and electronic referrals among different healthcare providers, facilitating evidence-based, quality interventions. The TheraOffice ONC Certification enhances patient experiences by supporting HIPAA-compliant access to health records and promoting patient engagement. With interoperable EHR systems, patients remain informed about their health status and treatment goals, leading to more streamlined, precise and effective treatments, with the goal of supporting better outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.

“Netsmart has remained dedicated to advancing our solutions to help our clients deliver the best possible care with innovative, advanced technology, which is why we have invested in ONC Certification for our EHRs across the markets we serve,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “We look forward to supporting our therapy and rehabilitation provider clients, as they navigate the ever-changing healthcare requirements of coordinated care and value-based practices successfully.”

This Health IT Module is compliant with the ONC Certification Criteria for Health IT and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Certification Information:

Developer name: Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

Product name: TheraOffice®

Product version: 14.1

Developer location: 11100 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS 66211

Developer phone number: 800-842-1973

Developer website: www.ntst.com

Date of Certification: June 28, 2024

Unique certification number: 15.04.04.2816.Ther.14.00.1.240628

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 143 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

