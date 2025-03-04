Netsmart Highlights 360X Interoperability and AI Advancements for Community-Based Care Providers at HIMSS2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Netsmart, an industry-leading provider of healthcare IT for human services and post-acute care communities, will showcase its interoperability advancements and augmented intelligence (AI) innovations at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2025 (HIMSS) on March 2-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Visitors are invited to explore the groundbreaking advancements in healthcare technology by Netsmart at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth #4624, offering transformative solutions to elevate healthcare delivery for community-based care providers. Additionally, attendees can discover over a decade of interoperability leadership, featuring the latest data standards, including our appointment as a Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) Candidate and the deployment of 360X closed-loop referrals.

“Netsmart has continued to be at the forefront of advancing interoperability standards and HIMSS is an incredibly valuable event where we can demonstrate how we’re working with other healthcare IT organizations to assist community-based providers exchange data to deliver true, coordinated care to those they serve,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “In addition to 360X closed-loop referrals, we are thrilled to showcase the latest features within our AI technologies—as our Meaningful AI strategy remains focused on empowering healthcare providers with innovative technology. Bells Virtual Scribe reflects our commitment to enhancing documentation by capturing interactions and assisting in clients’ efforts to reduce administrative burdens, allowing clinicians to focus on delivering high-quality care.”

Interop and Smart Experience Pavilion:

Formerly known as the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™, the Interop and Smart Experience Pavilion will present a variety of interconnected demonstrations, highlighting how interoperability is reshaping healthcare to be smarter, more accessible and efficient. Attendees who visit the Pavilion can attend the Patient Privacy in an Information Sharing Age session on Tues., March 4 at 11:00 a.m. Netsmart experts will dive into the recent 42 CFR Part 2 changes and how Netsmart implements consent policies to facilitate data sharing. Following the session, attendees can stop by Netsmart booth #C3318-25 to learn more.

Attendees who visit the Pavilion can see Netsmart alongside four other interoperability vendors in the demonstration QHIN and 360X Interoperability Empowered Treatment. This use case will illustrate effective ambulatory care follow-up and the critical integration of treatment information, emphasizing the importance of care coordination through vendors' adherence to 360X IHE approved standards in their EHR systems.

The Interop and Smart Experience Pavilion tours will run during the following hours:

Tuesday, March 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5, 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 6, 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Exhibit Floor Speaking Session:

Ben Rosen, Sr. Client Success Manager of Interoperability, will join a panel discussion with the HIMSS Long-Term Post-Acute Care (LTPAC) Committee to share insights on key issues and emerging solutions to address LTPAC interoperability and data sharing challenges, including Committee priorities to help advance progress. The Putting Together the Puzzle of Interoperability in Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Settings will take place on Thurs., March 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the HIMSS Connect - Coral Theatre.

In-Booth Demonstration:

On Tuesday, March 4, attendees will have the chance to see the impact of AI-driven solutions integrated within electronic health records (EHR) firsthand in the AWS booth. Netsmart developed advanced technology with AWS designed to improve behavioral health documentation by capturing near real-time interactions and minimizing administrative tasks, to assist clinicians to focus on providing high-quality care. One of the featured initiatives is Bells Virtual Scribe, which helps providers capture therapy sessions and create draft progress notes using AWS HealthScribe.

In-Booth Theater Presentation:

Matthew Arnheiter, SVP of Innovations, Netsmart will lead a presentation, Bells Virtual Scribe: Transcribe and Summarize Clinical Conversations, on Tues., March 4 at 11:30 a.m. in the AWS booth, showcasing how Netsmart is collaborating with AWS to advance augmented intelligence technologies through Netsmart’s AI Data Lab built on AWS. Attendees will gain insights into how Bells Virtual Scribe, an AI-powered clinical documentation and transcription solution built using AWS HealthScribe, aims to improve accuracy, reduce administrative burden and ultimately enhance the efficiency of community-based providers.

Stop by Netsmart Booth #C3318-25 and the AWS Booth #4624 to discover how Netsmart is advancing interoperability, AI and automation technology to better connect community organizations for whole-person care delivery.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

