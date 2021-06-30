Netsmart Expands Predictive Analytics Solution Offerings with Acquisition of SimpleLTC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Netsmart announced it has acquired Texas-based data analytics company SimpleLTC from Briggs Healthcare. The SimpleLTC solutions will expand the Netsmart CareFabric® platform in the areas of predictive analytics, regulatory compliance, reimbursement optimization and quality measurement while increasing the efficiency of submission of required data to health plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

SimpleLTC offers multiple data analytics solutions that are some of the most widely used in the market today. Simple clients can utilize the solutions with the electronic health record (EHR) of their choice. The Netsmart strategy is to enable all providers, regardless of EHR vendor, to digitize their enterprise for greater performance. Analytics are needed more than ever in the rapidly evolving and complex ecosystems of value-based care for post-acute providers, and the Netsmart plan is to expand this offering for use by our home care and human services clients, as well.

“Never before has the real-time analysis of clinical data that is used for 5-star ratings, network inclusion and reimbursement been more important. As the healthcare ecosystem rapidly evolves, the requirements of value-based care continue to shift and we are committed to providing the best technology and services to enable community care providers to pivot and adapt when needed,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Through this acquisition, we can help providers optimize clinical and financial outcomes for Patient-Driven Payment Models (PDPM), quality reporting programs, frailty measures, rehospitalization and state quality incentive programs.”

SimpleLTC will add their data analytics and metrics solutions, SimpleAnalyzer™, SimpleConnect™, SimplePBJ™ and state-specific reimbursement solutions for California, Florida, Ohio and Texas to the Netsmart CareFabric.

“The Simple software has been key to making sure that our reimbursement stays on track and assessing quality measures,” said Angela Smith, Senior Director of Reimbursement & Rehab, Cantex. “Our reimbursement team uses Simple as part of our daily workflow, and the staff within all our facilities are also utilizing Simple tools each day to stay ahead of quality measures. Our organization is constantly leveraging the easy-to-use data pool with accurate information gathering to manage forms, analyze MDS assessments and monitor 5-star reports.”

The SimpleLTC offering simplifies MDS and Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ) workflow with pre-transmission scrubbing, direct submission and post-validation analytics in one solution improving organizational management. SimpleLTC is the largest third-party transmitter of MDS 3.0 assessment data, and the addition of Simple is proof that once again Netsmart is driving efficiencies to continue whole-person care.

Netsmart also announced today the acquisition of Selman-Holman, a well-known professional services and consulting firm, that when combined with the operations of McBee, a division of Netsmart, brings together industry-leading healthcare companies to provide a comprehensive set of OASIS and coding services, as well as industry leading educational and training offerings that expand the knowledge foundation across the care continuum. The training offerings include CodeProU online training, live seminar training and the national Insight conference. The Simple and Selman-Holman acquisitions build on and expand the Netsmart suite of clinical, financial and reporting solutions to meet the complex requirements of value-based care across post-acute care.

“Netsmart and SimpleLTC have a shared vision for developing innovative tools and technology that simplify the complex world of healthcare,” said SimpleLTC President Dustin Epstein. “With the support of Netsmart, we believe we can expand the capabilities of our comprehensive software tools so that providers can better understand their data, make better decisions, and ultimately deliver whole-person care. Our clients will be able to rely on the same tools and support they’ve come to expect, with the ability to leverage solutions of the Netsmart CareFabric and benefit from our partnership.”

About SimpleLTC

SimpleLTC software simplifies regulatory compliance, reimbursement optimization and quality measurement for post-acute care healthcare. Specialties include predictive MDS and quality measures analytics, MDS workflow and reporting, PBJ compliance and state-specific Medicaid and reimbursement solutions. More than 4,500 healthcare providers now use SimpleLTC products. For more information, visit simpleltc.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,400 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, home care, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Vince Koehler



vkoehler@ntst.com

913.272.2235