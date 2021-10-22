Netsmart Demonstrates Ways Providers Can Digitize Their Enterprise to Deliver Person-Centered Care at LeadingAge 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netsmart, an industry-leading healthcare IT partner, will demonstrate how digitizing your enterprise, encompassing advanced solutions and services, can improve person-centered care delivery through the Netsmart CareFabric® platform at the 2021 LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo, Oct. 24-27 in Atlanta.

“The power of partnership comes to life at events like LeadingAge where we demonstrate our technology innovations that we build in strategic collaboration with our clients and investments we make to digitize an organization’s enterprise to streamline processes, empower workflows and coordinate care,” explained Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Netsmart was the first technology provider to connect senior living organizations to the rest of healthcare and our myUnity® platform continues to be the platform of choice for organizations that provide the full continuum of care.”

In Netsmart booth #1212 attendees can experience firsthand, innovative and automated referral management technology designed to streamline their referral process. Netsmart Referral Manager™ is a web-based, EHR-agnostic referral solution that streamlines acceptance and rejection, enabling providers to handle referrals more quickly and with fewer resources.

As part of the investment in the CareFabric platform, Netsmart will showcase the Simple and GEHRIMED portfolio of solutions. The Simple portfolio includes SimpleAnalyzer™, SimpleConnect™ and SimplePBJ™ offerings. The solution suite is comprised of an interactive Five-Star planner, predictive analytics dashboard, real-time quality measures, survey reports, PDPM analytics/benchmarking and Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ) reporting. Demonstrating the ongoing Netsmart commitment to the senior living community, the organization will also be highlighting GEHRIMED, the leading geriatric practice management solution that provides physicians an easy-to-use, easy-to-train-on platform that shifts focus from processes to patients through simplified documentation.

Visitors to the Netsmart booth can also learn about the myUnity solution, the industry’s first person-centered electronic health record (EHR) offering a full continuum record across care settings. myUnity connects clinical, operational and financial workflows into one solution, driving efficiencies that make it easier for clinicians and staff to deliver quality care. Netsmart capabilities such as interoperability, mobility and predictive analytics are just a few examples of advanced functionalities designed to help optimize operations, improve care delivery and maximize efficiency.

The four-day event will kick off with the first client speaker presentation, Accelerating Technology Innovation after COVID on Sunday, Oct. 24, with Ohio’s Hospice CEO & President Kent Anderson, FACHE. Anderson will join a panel of experts to explore research on technology adoption and spending to provide insights into the potential role telehealth, artificial intelligence, resident engagement solutions and workforce technologies can play in transforming future models of care and business.

“This past year, the post-acute care industry has continued to navigate the pandemic, regulatory and payment model changes, staffing shortages and more,” said Valentine. “We look forward to hearing our client speakers share their lessons learned and ways they have overcome these organizational challenges.”

Throughout the education sessions, industry leaders from more than 40 Netsmart client organizations will share their perspectives on emerging and critical topics at the forefront of the industry including:

Supporting staff and retention

Preventing cyberattacks and security breaches

Advancing technology for staff and residents

Expanding care lines and achieving strategic goals

Roadmapping for regulatory and policy updates

Additionally, attendees can also expect to learn about this full suite of solutions and services, including the latest innovation, CareRouter, the HIPAA-compliant mobile dispatch solution that enables staff to efficiently route and track care and services. The easy-to-use CareRouter solution was developed in collaboration with long-standing partner, Ohio’s Hospice, one of the nation’s largest and award-winning hospice providers.

Attendees who want to learn more about how to optimize staff and caregivers, increase revenue and enhance mobile care delivery should schedule a demo with Netsmart at booth #1212 in the exhibit hall at the Georgia World Congress Center.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,400 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

