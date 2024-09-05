Netsmart Announces Acquisition of HealthPivots to Support Value-Based Care Transition for Healthcare Providers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics–Netsmart announced it has acquired HealthPivots, an Oregon-based market intelligence company for the post-acute care continuum. The combination of the Netsmart CareFabric® with the HealthPivots DataLab will lead to consolidated, robust data and advanced analytics, providing an industry-leading platform that will help enhance post-acute care providers transition to value-based care.





As CMS targets having all Traditional Medicare beneficiaries and most Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care relationships by 2030, there is an urgent need for healthcare providers, particularly those serving the 65+ demographic, to adopt value-based approaches. Many providers are currently behind in this transition, and the insights provided by HealthPivots are crucial in helping them begin and manage changes across their service lines effectively.

“We are thrilled to join the Netsmart team to combine our expertise and resources to help providers optimize their current Fee-For-Service operations while preparing for a transition to value-based care,” said Bob Tavares, Chief Commercial Officer, HealthPivots. “By integrating the HealthPivots DataLab comprehensive analytics with the robust Netsmart platform, we can better equip organizations with the tools necessary to navigate this shift successfully.”

The HealthPivots DataLab provides access to extensive Medicare claims data and incorporates additional data sources like Medicare Cost Reports and CMS Quality Reporting Programs. This data integration into the CareFabric platform will enhance its analytics capabilities, offering valuable insights to aid decision-making and support the requirements of value-based care models.

HealthPivots clients can utilize the solutions with the electronic health record (EHR) of their choice. The Netsmart strategy is to enable providers, regardless of EHR vendor, to digitize their enterprise for greater performance. In the complex ecosystem of value-based care, leveraging advanced data analytics is critical for post-acute providers.

“Netsmart and HealthPivots align perfectly in our commitment to delivering unparalleled data solutions to inform and equip business decisions,” said Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director of CareDimensions, Netsmart. “This shared vision will further scale the Netsmart data suite to better support and help post-acute care providers excel under evolving payment models. By integrating comprehensive Medicare claims data from HealthPivots, we can enhance our clients’ ability to thrive in the era of value-based care. This acquisition brings together the strengths of both companies to achieve that goal.”

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

About HealthPivots

HealthPivots, founded in 1985, is an Oregon-based market intelligence company that develops powerful, cloud-based tools powered by 100% of Medicare FFS claims data.

HealthPivots DataLab analytics include annual and quarterly Medicare Part A and Part B claims data available from the CMS’ Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse (CCW) Virtual Research Data Center (VRDC). HealthPivots accesses data from Hospital, Hospice, SNF, Outpatient, Home Health, Hospice and DME claims as well as Medicare Advantage encounter and enrollment data, ACO participation data, and will soon include Medicaid data. Other data sources include Medicare Cost Reports, and data from CMS Quality Reporting Programs and Quality Initiatives.

Today, the company serves clients across all 50 states, supporting hospice and home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, accountable care organizations and geriatric care providers to improve market performance, strengthen referral relationships, and to benchmark and improve quality to enhance patient outcomes. Learn more at https://healthpivots.com/.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Natalie Caruso



ncaruso@ntst.com

913.308.2080