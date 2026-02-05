NETSCOUT Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly Results Exceed Top and Bottom-Line Expectations

Company Raises Midpoint of Fiscal Year 2026 Top- and Bottom-line Outlook Ranges

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of enterprise network observability, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Remarks by Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s President & Chief Executive Officer:

“Our Q3 fiscal year 2026 revenue and earnings results were ahead of expectations. This performance was enhanced by certain product orders and service renewals originally anticipated for the fourth quarter as customers utilized their calendar year-end budgets. This acceleration contributed to solid year-over-year results for the first three quarters of our fiscal year, driven by growth across both our Cybersecurity and Service Assurance offerings.

“Looking ahead to the final quarter of our fiscal year, we remain focused on disciplined execution as we advance toward our key objectives of delivering product innovation, achieving a return to annual revenue growth, and enhancing margins. Given our year-to-date performance, including the acceleration of orders and our current pipeline, we are raising the midpoint of our fiscal year 2026 top- and bottom-line outlook ranges. As always, we are committed to leveraging the strength of NETSCOUT's AI-ready data platform to help customers address the AI, performance, availability, and security demands of today’s digital landscape.”

Q3 FY26 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $250.7 million, compared with $252.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Product revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $121.7 million, or approximately 49% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue of $128.2 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. As of December 31, 2025, NETSCOUT had a total product backlog of approximately $24.0 million, which includes $18.7 million of fulfillable backlog. This compares to product backlog of approximately $30 million as of December 31, 2024, which included $21.8 million of fulfillable backlog.

Service revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased to $129.0 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue of $123.8 million, or approximately 49% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

NETSCOUT’s GAAP income from operations increased to $64.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. This compares with a GAAP income from operations of $61.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company’s GAAP operating margin increased to 25.7% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, versus 24.5% in the same period of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations increased to $89.9 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.9% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $89.7 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net income (GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased to $55.1 million, or $0.75 per share (diluted), versus a GAAP net income of $48.8 million, or $0.67 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income increased to $73.7 million or $1.00 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared with $68.3 million, or $0.94 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (formerly non-GAAP EBITDA from operations; no change to adjustments included or prior period results) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $91.7 million, or 36.6% of quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $92.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, or 36.8% of quarterly revenue for the period.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities and investments increased to $586.2 million, compared with $492.5 million as of March 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had no debt outstanding under its $600 million revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2029.

Nine-Months FY26 Financial Results

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, total revenue increased to $656.4 million, versus total revenue of $617.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Product revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 increased to $289.4 million, compared with $270.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Service revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 increased to $367.0 million, compared with $347.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

NETSCOUT’s income from operations (GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was $90.2 million. This compared with a loss of $387.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million and restructuring charges of $19.9 million. The Company’s operating margin (GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was 13.7%, versus negative 62.7% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. The Company’s non-GAAP income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 increased to $174.5 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 26.6%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $147.8 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9% for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, NETSCOUT’s net income (GAAP) was $77.3 million, or $1.06 per share (diluted). This compares with a net loss (GAAP) of $385.5 million, or $(5.39) per share (diluted), for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, which included the non-cash goodwill impairment and restructuring charges mentioned above. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 increased to $143.6 million, or $1.96 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $122.4 million, or $1.70 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA (formerly non-GAAP EBITDA from operations; no change to adjustments included or prior period results) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 increased to $181.7 million, or 27.7% of total revenue, versus adjusted EBITDA of $158.2 million, or 25.6% of total revenue in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Financial Outlook Update

Based on year-to-date performance, including the acceleration of orders, and the Company’s current pipeline, NETSCOUT is raising the midpoint of its outlook ranges for revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) for fiscal year 2026 as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $835 million to $870 million, which implies year-over-year growth at the midpoint of 3.6%. This compares to the previous revenue range of $830 million to $870 million.

GAAP net income per share (diluted) is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.23. This compares to the previous GAAP net income per share range of $1.13 to $1.23. Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) is expected to be in the range of $2.37 to $2.45 compared to the previous range of $2.35 to $2.45.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT’s fiscal year 2026 outlook is included in the financial tables below.

Recent Developments and Highlights

In late January, NETSCOUT announced new enhancements to its award-winning observability solutions, expanding capabilities to better support remote site management and proactively mitigate risks associated with expired SSL /TLS certificates. The latest nGeniusONE solution introduces real-time deep packet inspection (DPI) over Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7, enabling greater visibility in remote environments and delivering superior user experiences across distributed locations. NETSCOUT’s enhanced SSL/TLS certificates monitoring streamlines management and reduces the risk of outages from missed expirations. With added Wi-Fi 7 support alongside Ethernet in the new nGenius Edge Sensors, IT teams can monitor critical applications at remote sites and receive early warnings of emerging issues, helping to safeguard revenue, customer service and employee productivity.

/TLS certificates. The latest nGeniusONE solution introduces real-time deep packet inspection (DPI) over Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7, enabling greater visibility in remote environments and delivering superior user experiences across distributed locations. NETSCOUT’s enhanced SSL/TLS certificates monitoring streamlines management and reduces the risk of outages from missed expirations. With added Wi-Fi 7 support alongside Ethernet in the new nGenius Edge Sensors, IT teams can monitor critical applications at remote sites and receive early warnings of emerging issues, helping to safeguard revenue, customer service and employee productivity. In January, NETSCOUT announced how its 5G observability solutions give Communications Service Providers (CSPs) end-to-end visibility into 5G Standalone network slices. Network slicing is a virtual networking technique that creates multiple logical networks on the same physical network infrastructure, providing flexibility in the allocation and use of network resources, such as for high-performance services like immersive gaming, large-scale live sporting events, and mission-critical applications like remote surgery. Network slicing services are scaling rapidly as 5G Standalone adoption accelerates.

observability solutions give Communications Service Providers (CSPs) end-to-end visibility into 5G Standalone network slices. Network slicing is a virtual networking technique that creates multiple logical networks on the same physical network infrastructure, providing flexibility in the allocation and use of network resources, such as for high-performance services like immersive gaming, large-scale live sporting events, and mission-critical applications like remote surgery. Network slicing services are scaling rapidly as 5G Standalone adoption accelerates. In January, Frost & Sullivan, a consulting and market research firm, named NETSCOUT as its 2025 Global Company of the Year in the global network monitoring industry based on outstanding achievements in real-time visibility, performance assurance, and cyber-resilient network intelligence. The award cited NETSCOUT’s consistent leadership in delivering measurable outcomes and innovation across complex hybrid, cloud , and enterprise environments, enabling organizations to achieve pervasive, real-time network observability.

, and enterprise environments, enabling organizations to achieve pervasive, real-time network observability. In late December, Security Today, an industry-leading security products publication, selected NETSCOUT’s Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Omnis CyberStream as a 2025 CyberSecured Award winner in the network security category. Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Omnis CyberStream delivers a powerful platform for advanced network detection, investigation, and response through scalable deep packet inspection (DPI), real-time and retrospective analytics, and seamless ecosystem integration, helping security operations professionals detect, investigate, and respond to a wide range of digital threats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, liquidity, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “seek,” or other comparable terms. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding NETSCOUT’s ability to leverage the strength of its AI-Ready platform to address market demands; NETSCOUT’s financial outlook and expectations; NETSCOUT’s strategic objectives, plans, commitments, aspirations and goals. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the market for advanced networks, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions specifically; the volatile foreign exchange environment; the Company’s relationships with strategic partners and resellers; dependence upon broad-based acceptance of the Company’s network performance management solutions; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources than the Company has, and their strategic response to the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated savings from restructuring actions and other expense management programs; potential lower than expected demand for the Company’s products and services; and the timing and magnitude of stock buyback activity based on market conditions, corporate considerations, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements. The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the Company, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2025, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025. Any forward-looking information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NETSCOUT undertakes no obligation to update such information unless required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. NETSCOUT’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Product $ 121,704 $ 128,175 $ 289,409 $ 270,377 Service 128,979 123,844 367,038 347,315 Total revenue 250,683 252,019 656,447 617,692 Cost of revenue: Product 14,795 16,362 38,317 41,806 Service 31,234 30,250 94,744 91,232 Total cost of revenue 46,029 46,612 133,061 133,038 Gross profit 204,654 205,407 523,386 484,654 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,635 37,753 119,693 116,127 Sales and marketing 65,392 69,933 200,912 201,489 General and administrative 24,131 23,484 78,249 72,807 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,156 11,601 33,437 34,857 Restructuring charges 25 923 858 19,895 Goodwill impairment — — — 426,967 Total operating expenses 140,339 143,694 433,149 872,142 Income (loss) from operations 64,315 61,713 90,237 (387,488 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net 2,293 (4,338 ) 4,925 3,493 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 66,608 57,375 95,162 (383,995 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 11,466 8,565 17,871 1,544 Net income (loss) $ 55,142 $ 48,810 $ 77,291 $ (385,539 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 1.07 $ (5.39 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.75 $ 0.67 $ 1.06 $ (5.39 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net income (loss) per share - basic 72,211 71,737 72,007 71,551 Net income (loss) per share - diluted 73,820 72,569 73,195 71,551

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, March 31, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and investments $ 573,003 $ 491,473 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 234,554 163,654 Inventories and deferred costs 12,409 12,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,883 45,166 Total current assets 856,849 713,184 Fixed assets, net 21,922 21,529 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,574 37,717 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,295,815 1,335,073 Long-term marketable securities 13,151 1,004 Other assets 96,286 78,071 Total assets $ 2,321,597 $ 2,186,578 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,247 $ 18,208 Accrued compensation 74,156 56,696 Accrued other 19,825 20,280 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 321,305 301,753 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,053 10,995 Total current liabilities 442,586 407,932 Other long-term liabilities 7,771 8,210 Deferred tax liability 2,887 2,643 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 29,686 27,379 Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits 165,694 147,510 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,751 32,509 Total liabilities $ 680,375 $ 626,183 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 136 134 Additional paid-in capital 3,306,213 3,255,333 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,979 4,073 Treasury stock, at cost (1,701,954 ) (1,654,702 ) Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 32,848 (44,443 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,641,222 1,560,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,321,597 $ 2,186,578

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenue $ 250,683 $ 252,019 $ 219,017 $ 656,447 $ 617,692 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 204,654 $ 205,407 $ 175,407 $ 523,386 $ 484,654 Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,267 2,196 2,227 7,654 7,716 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 550 994 551 1,651 2,985 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 2 1 1 5 5 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 207,473 $ 208,598 $ 178,186 $ 532,696 $ 495,360 Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) $ 64,315 $ 61,713 $ 32,486 $ 90,237 $ (387,488 ) GAAP Operating Margin 25.7 % 24.5 % 14.8 % 13.7 % (62.7 )% Share-based compensation expense (1) 13,832 14,502 13,557 47,349 50,586 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 11,706 12,595 11,713 35,088 37,842 Restructuring charges 25 923 304 858 19,895 Goodwill impairment — — — — 426,967 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 12 13 11 36 36 Executive Transition Costs (4) — — — 959 — Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 89,890 $ 89,746 $ 58,071 $ 174,527 $ 147,838 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 35.9 % 35.6 % 26.5 % 26.6 % 23.9 % Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 55,142 $ 48,810 $ 25,828 $ 77,291 $ (385,539 ) Share-based compensation expense (1) 13,832 14,502 13,557 47,349 50,586 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 11,706 12,595 11,713 35,088 37,842 Restructuring charges 25 923 304 858 19,895 Goodwill impairment — — — — 426,967 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 12 13 11 36 36 Executive Transition Costs (4) — — — 959 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) — 1,134 — — 1,134 Income tax adjustments (6) (6,971 ) (9,695 ) (6,336 ) (18,019 ) (28,499 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 73,746 $ 68,282 $ 45,077 $ 143,562 $ 122,422 Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 0.67 $ 0.35 $ 1.06 $ (5.39 ) Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.25 0.27 0.27 0.90 7.09 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 0.62 $ 1.96 $ 1.70 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 73,820 72,569 72,917 73,195 72,084

