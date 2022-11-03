Netrix Global Appoints CFO and CRO on the Heels of Five Recent Acquisitions

Netrix Global is growing quickly — helping clients do more with less while sustaining their cybersecurity, cloud, and IT objectives.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Austin–Netrix Global, an award-winning MSSP and MSP, today announces the addition of two new executives to the leadership team. Dean Gels has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Josh Hoffman joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both roles will continue to move the company forward and lead the future of cybersecurity and IT solutions on behalf of this transformational business.

These two leaders are poised to build on the rapid growth momentum following the recent acquisitions of five companies, which Netrix has successfully integrated. Gels and Hoffman join the company at a time of expanded demand by clients looking for a trusted partner to build, optimize, manage, and run their cybersecurity and IT infrastructures. They each bring more than 20 years of technology leadership experience and proven results in scaling businesses across global markets.

Dean Gels joins the team from his most recent role at LRN, with a history of high-growth tech companies, including MSA Security, OVHcloud, Borderfree, and RBC Capital Markets. A big draw to Netrix for Gels is the company’s ability to help clients achieve their IT objectives, especially in anticipation of a tumultuous macroeconomic climate ahead. For example, Netrix was recently selected as the Cloud MSP of choice for a large global e-commerce marketplace following a significant reduction in its workforce. Netrix was brought in to act as an extension of the company’s in-house team and to help drive cloud optimization and DevOps-as-a-Service during these times of economic uncertainty.

“Cybersecurity and IT initiatives cannot pause through an economic downturn,” said Gels. “When hiring slows, and budgets shrink, businesses find themselves unable to optimize and run the technologies they brought on board with their existing staff. They need the right partner to advise and manage their ever-changing needs on an ongoing basis. Netrix does exactly that for clients. I look forward to helping accelerate the global expansion of this dynamic organization.”

Josh Hoffman is no stranger to these challenges, having worked for several companies through economic fluctuations over the past 25 years. He brings a wealth of experience from various revenue-focused leadership positions at companies that include Dell, Avaya, Palo Alto Networks, Poly, and Datto. He adds, “Netrix has identified unique opportunities to provide integrated solutions to complex cybersecurity and tech challenges. Our ability to use our expert team, coupled with our partner network of some of the world’s greatest technology leaders, gives us the power to combat these challenges with excellence and speed. I’m thrilled to join a team that clients highly regard as their trusted technical advisors and go-to collaborators.”

Clients and partners have already expressed early approval of Gels and Hoffman joining Netrix’s executive leadership team. “I’m excited by the enthusiastic response we’ve received from clients and partners about our recent growth and expanded global footprint,” said Russ Reeder, CEO of Netrix. “Dean and Josh are excellent additions to the high-caliber executive team at Netrix, and I look forward to everything they will accomplish in these roles.”

For more information on Netrix Global, please visit netrixglobal.com.

About Netrix Global

Netrix Global is a leading global provider of cybersecurity and IT services that address mid-market and enterprise businesses’ most mission-critical IT needs through proprietary and managed solutions. Company experts establish themselves as trusted technical advisors for clients through a unique advise-deploy-run approach to each engagement. For more information, please visit www.netrixglobal.com and follow Netrix Global on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Maddie Daily



Netrix@TreblePR.com