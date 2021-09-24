NetReveal Enhancements Help Close the Gap Between Evolving Digital Risk and Compliance

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AML–BAE Systems Applied Intelligence is adding market leading enhancements to its NetReveal Compliance Solution Suite to help organisations remain compliant in the complex and evolving money laundering and terrorist finance ecosystem.

As the regulatory landscape shifts towards a more expansive view of banking responsibility, which encompasses cybersecurity, human trafficking and cryptocurrencies, BAE Systems is enhancing NetReveal and supporting services to provide financial institutions with agile solutions designed to adjust to these changing demands.

“Our expertise in protecting financial institutions against changing threats lies in understanding criminal threats and risk regardless of the format, entity or industry,” said Peter Fisher, Product Director for Financial Services. “As compliance moves to encompass evolving digital criminality, we use connected data and collaboration to help banks address their ever-expanding remit of responsibility.”

The latest enhancements in NetReveal encompass both product-based adaptability to augment existing compliance solutions and features to help organisations ensure compliance in an evolving criminal and regulatory landscape. Features include:

Built in Criminal Offenses Scenario Library: NetReveal’s AML Transaction Monitoring solution includes an added detection library of modern typologies and payment types including human trafficking and mobile payments

NetReveal’s AML Transaction Monitoring solution includes an added detection library of modern typologies and payment types including human trafficking and mobile payments Automated false positive reduction by an additional ~55%: Using a custom combination of machine learning and intelligent automation, NetReveal features Intelligent Event Triage for AML TM, CDD/KYC, Sanctions, PEP and Negative News, and Transaction Filtering. Additionally, NetReveal’s “Weighted Words” understands and assesses name variances, factoring in nicknames, financial terms and synonyms to further refine alert results and reduce false positives by between 53 – 55% 1

Using a custom combination of and intelligent automation, NetReveal features Intelligent Event Triage for AML TM, CDD/KYC, Sanctions, PEP and Negative News, and Transaction Filtering. Additionally, NetReveal’s “Weighted Words” understands and assesses name variances, factoring in nicknames, financial terms and synonyms to further refine alert results and reduce false positives by between 53 – 55% Smart, integrated 3 rd party data speeds up investigations: With Dun & Bradstreet data automatically integrated into NetReveal, customer onboarding includes deep risk checks, at the click of a button

With Dun & Bradstreet data automatically integrated into NetReveal, customer onboarding includes deep risk checks, at the click of a button Augment your compliance investment: NetReveal’s “Build your own Algorithm” uses intelligent analytics to enable users to create a copy, edit locally and apply custom algorithms to their own scenarios. Adding to NetReveal’s Advanced Analytics Platform (AAP), Custom Data Fields takes advantage of the rich set of profiles and defines specific fields that are more predictive of suspicious behaviour in an organisation. NetReveal’s AAP works alongside existing models/rules to identify unexpected suspicious events that existing rule-based detection would miss

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, we help nations, governments and businesses around the world defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce their risk in the connected world, comply with regulation, and transform their operations. For further information about BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, please visit www.baesystems.com/financialservices

About NetReveal

NetReveal is a single, integrated platform for anti-money laundering compliance and fraud prevention enabling Financial Institutions to benefit from lower total cost of ownership across their compliance and fraud teams with a single solution. A comprehensive range of compliance and counter-fraud solutions can be deployed individually or collectively.

1 Based on internal post-processing tests

