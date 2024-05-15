Netmore Group Expands into Asia Pacific Region with Channel Focused Delivery of LoRaWAN Network Services

Platform-as-a-Service Positioned to Support Massive IoT Rollouts Across Utility, Municipal and Enterprise Markets

STOCKHOLM, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced it is expanding its IoT business into the Asia Pacific region to address growing demand for sensor-based utility and municipal infrastructure monitoring and energy management solutions. This expansion follows the company’s February 2024 acquisition of US-based LoRaWAN operator Senet, adding to its operation of carrier grade networks throughout eleven European markets.





Netmore is approaching the APAC region with a proven channel focused strategy of delivering future-proof network connectivity through its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), designed from the ground up to support massive IoT rollouts. With in-depth experience across vertical domains, carrier-grade reliability, and an affordable and scalable pricing model, Netmore provides a cost effective and predictable structure for MNOs, OEMs, and System Integrators seeking to expand their offerings to monetize digital transformation initiatives. To continuously drive down network costs while enhancing service delivery, Netmore is also partnering with tower companies and other infrastructure providers on joint business development activities in select markets.

With this expansion, Netmore has named Lim Perng as Head of Sales, APAC. Lim brings over 15 years of success in the telecommunications industry and a proven track record of driving business growth and forging strategic partnerships across the Asia Pacific region.

“ Netmore is very well positioned to become a major disruptor in how IoT connectivity is delivered at a time when deployments are beginning to scale across the globe. I’m thrilled to be joining the organization as the company expands. I look forward to working with the Netmore team and our partners across the ecosystem to provide the connectivity solutions that enable customers to achieve sustainable business success,” said Lim Perng.

“ The coming years are going to be extraordinary for the IoT market, and we are excited to have Lim joining us to contribute to our next stage of growth. Lim’s experience managing high-performing teams across multiple countries and his understanding of how to support operator and enterprise customers through their digital transformation journey will be a significant asset to our organization,” said Ove Anebygd, CEO Netmore Group AB.

For more information, visit www.netmoregroup.com or email lim.perng@netmoregroup.com to discuss partnership opportunities.

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group’s main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

