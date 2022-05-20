Home Business Wire Netherlands Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022 -...
Business Wire

Netherlands Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Netherlands Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Loyalty Programs market in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 12.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 1365.2 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands has recorded a CAGR of 12.7% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 1218.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2110.1 million by 2026.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty in Netherlands. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

  • Point-based Loyalty Program
  • Tiered Loyalty Program
  • Subscription Loyalty Program
  • Perks Loyalty Program
  • Coalition Loyalty Program
  • Hybrid Loyalty Program

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Software
  • Services

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifrse1

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Deque’s Axe-Core Achieves Half a Billion Downloads

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continued Demand Shows the Critical Importance of High Velocity Accessibility HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Deque Systems,...
Continua a leggere

Intel Recognizes Iron Bow Technologies as Public Sector Solution of the Year During 2022 North America Channel Partner of the Year Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Nomadic Venture Partners Releases Industrial Climate Tech Summit Agenda

Business Wire Business Wire -
One day immersive summit will include speakers from the US Department of Energy, Rheaply, UL, Colorado Clean Energy Fund,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Deque’s Axe-Core Achieves Half a Billion Downloads

Business Wire