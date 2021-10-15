NETGEAR Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 results and fourth quarter 2021 business outlook.

The news release announcing the third quarter 2021 results will be disseminated on October 27, 2021 after the market closes.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 is (888) 660-6468. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (929) 201-5709. The conference ID for the call is 1030183. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

Source: NETGEAR-F

© 2021 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Contacts

NETGEAR Investor Relations



Erik Bylin



investors@netgear.com