NETGEAR® Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Reached 627,000 Paid Subscribers for 30.4% Growth Year over Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2022.

First quarter 2022 net revenue of $210.6 million, a decrease of 33.8% from the comparable prior year quarter.

First quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss of $58.5 million impacted by non-cash impairment charges of $44.4 million, or (27.8)% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $31.3 million, or 9.9% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter. First quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating loss of $9.3 million, or (4.4)% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $42.3 million, or 13.3% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter.

First quarter 2022 GAAP net loss per diluted share of $1.95, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.72 in the comparable prior year quarter. First quarter 2022 non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.28, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.99 in the comparable prior year quarter.



The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “We ended the first quarter with net revenue of $210.6 million and non-GAAP operating margin of (4.4)%, within the range of our recently revised guidance. We continued to experience strong demand for our SMB products, especially on our ProAV switches; however, our ability to deliver meaningfully higher revenue was constrained by COVID-induced lockdowns in China which impacted supply of components to our supply chain partners. On the CHP side, we saw the continued year over year and sequential growth in end user sales of our super-premium mesh products represented by our Orbi 8 and Orbi 9. Meanwhile overall CHP sales were negatively impacted by the U.S. consumer WiFi market contracting from approximately 15% above 2019 levels entering the first quarter to roughly flat to 2019 exiting the first quarter. The lower top line performance negatively impacted our operating leverage and resulting margin performance in the quarter.”

Mr. Lo continued, “In spite of these challenges, it’s clear that our core long-term strategy of focusing on the premium, higher-margin segments of the WiFi mesh market and the ProAV revolution remains intact. As the pioneer of the Tri and Quad band WiFi segment we are seeing great reception of our $1,500 Quadband WiFi 6E Orbi. Buoyed by the success of our premium WiFi products, we ended the quarter with 627,000 paid subscribers for our services business and remain encouraged by this progress towards our full year target of 750,000 subscribers.”

Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, “During the first quarter of 2022, we repurchased approximately 354,000 shares of common stock for $9.4 million. Preserving strong liquidity and generating cash remain paramount as the pandemic and its related supply chain challenges continue to persist. We expect to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares in future periods.”

Business Outlook

Mr. Murray continued, “The U.S. consumer WiFi market is currently roughly flat to 2019 levels, lower than our expectations to start the year. Given the smaller market, we will be taking actions to optimize our retail channel partners’ inventory levels in the coming quarters to align them to current demand expectations. We will also be taking steps to better align the cost structure of the CHP business with its current projected revenue levels. Even in the face of significant supply chain challenges we expect second quarter revenue from the service provider channel to be approximately $30 million and SMB to perform slightly above Q1’22. Together, these factors lead us to expect our second quarter net revenue to be in the range of $205 million to $220 million. As a result of these factors, plus reduced leverage from our topline, our GAAP operating margin for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of (6.5)% to (5.5)%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (4.0)% to (3.0)%. Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 17.0%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 16.0% for the second quarter of 2022. We remain hopeful that sea transportation costs will ease and our SMB supply will improve in the second half of the year and these factors will combine with our cost reduction efforts to create a much more favorable environment for our top and bottom lines. While we are confident in our ability to provide guidance at this time, we do so with the caveat that considerable uncertainty remains in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain conditions continuing to remain challenged and, should unforeseen events occur, in particular challenges related to closures affecting our manufacturing partners operations, increased transportation delays into any of our regional distribution or manufacturing centers, greater than expected freight or component costs, or lower than expected end market demand, our actual results could differ from the foregoing guidance.”

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three months ending July 3, 2022 Operating Margin



Rate Tax Rate GAAP (6.5)% – (5.5)% 17.0 % Estimated adjustments for1: Stock-based compensation expense 2.4 % – Amortization of intangibles 0.1 % – Non-GAAP tax adjustments – (1.0 )% Non-GAAP (4.0)% – (3.0)% 16.0 %

1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; restructuring and other charges and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

NETGEAR will review the first quarter results and discuss management’s expectations for the second quarter of 2022 today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call is (888) 660-6468. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (929) 201-5709. The conference ID for the call is 1030183. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

For more than 25 years, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses and service providers around the world. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, ultra high def streaming, online game play and more. To enable people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions. From ultra-premium Orbi Mesh WiFi systems and high performance Nighthawk routers, to high-speed cable modems and 5G mobile wireless products to cloud-based subscription services for network management and security, to smart networking products and Video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, NETGEAR keeps you connected. NETGEAR is headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more on the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

© 2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent NETGEAR, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: NETGEAR’s future operating performance and financial condition, including expectations regarding continued profitability and cash generation; expectations regarding continuing market demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s ability to respond to this demand; the Company’s strategic shift to focusing on the premium, higher-margin segments of the market; the timing, distribution, sales momentum and market acceptance of recent and anticipated new product introductions that position the Company for growth and market share gain; expectations regarding supply constraints and inventory management; expectations regarding the ability to participate in promotional activities leading to further market share gains; expectations regarding expected tax rates; expectations regarding the impact of higher transportation and component costs and corresponding price increases; expectations regarding changes in transportation costs; and expectations regarding NETGEAR’s paid subscriber base growth. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: uncertainty surrounding the duration and impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to the Company’s supply chain and potential disruptions in the Company’s transportation network, including with respect to the Company’s distribution centers; future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; the Company’s shift in focus to premium products at the expense of lower end products may not prove to be successful; the Company may be unsuccessful, or experience delays, in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing products; the Company may be unable to continue to grow its number of registered users, its number of registered app users and/or its paid subscriber base; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; the Company may fail to manage costs, including the cost of key components, the cost of air freight and ocean freight, and the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; the Company may fail to successfully manage channel inventory levels; the Company may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of NETGEAR’s cash resources and the Company’s planned usage of such resources, including potential repurchases of the Company’s common stock; changes in the Company’s stock price and developments in the business that could increase the Company’s cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and the actions and financial health of the Company’s customers, including the Company’s ability to collect receivables as they become due. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2022. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP other operating expenses, net, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expenses), net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain/loss on investments, net, and adjust for effects related to non-GAAP tax adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted stock units, performance shares and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other items consist of certain items that are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, goodwill impairment charges, and gain/loss on investments, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Non-GAAP tax adjustments consist of adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income(loss). We also believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding the on-going performance of our business.

Source: NETGEAR-F

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of April 3,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,826 $ 263,772 Short-term investments 56,962 7,744 Accounts receivable, net 219,911 261,158 Inventories 327,309 315,667 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,130 34,752 Total current assets 838,138 883,093 Property and equipment, net 11,984 13,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,013 23,176 Intangibles, net 1,719 1,856 Goodwill 36,279 80,721 Other non-current assets 83,912 76,350 Total assets $ 1,014,045 $ 1,078,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,803 $ 73,729 Accrued employee compensation 20,960 24,704 Other accrued liabilities 212,267 224,584 Deferred revenue 17,861 16,500 Income taxes payable 1,638 1,528 Total current liabilities 317,529 341,045 Non-current income taxes payable 19,154 18,990 Non-current operating lease liabilities 36,888 18,569 Other non-current liabilities 3,453 3,112 Total liabilities 377,024 381,716 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 931,276 923,228 Accumulated other comprehensive income 156 149 Accumulated deficit (294,440 ) (226,591 ) Total stockholders’ equity 637,021 696,815 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,014,045 $ 1,078,531

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 3,



2022 December 31,



2021 March 28,



2021 Net revenue $ 210,558 $ 251,187 $ 317,925 Cost of revenue 151,655 176,488 206,984 Gross profit 58,903 74,699 110,941 Gross margin 28.0 % 29.7 % 34.9 % Operating expenses: Research and development 23,821 23,080 23,829 Sales and marketing 35,586 36,230 37,815 General and administrative 13,602 14,575 15,405 Goodwill impairment charges 44,442 — — Other operating expenses (income), net (3 ) (37 ) 2,565 Total operating expenses 117,448 73,848 79,614 Income (loss) from operations (58,545 ) 851 31,327 Operating margin -27.8 % 0.3 % 9.9 % Other income (expenses), net (982 ) (1,108 ) (552 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (59,527 ) (257 ) 30,775 Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes (2,317 ) 734 7,815 Net income (loss) $ (57,210 ) $ (991 ) $ 22,960 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.95 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.75 Diluted $ (1.95 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.72 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 29,350 29,456 30,665 Diluted 29,350 29,456 31,814

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 3,



2022 March 28,



2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (57,210 ) $ 22,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,807 4,661 Stock-based compensation 4,697 6,960 Gain/loss on investments, net 622 49 Goodwill impairment charges 44,442 — Deferred income taxes (7,626 ) 2,803 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,460 1,201 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 41,247 24,130 Inventories (13,102 ) (44,794 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,889 (1,877 ) Accounts payable (9,012 ) (3,197 ) Accrued employee compensation (3,743 ) (8,371 ) Other accrued liabilities (13,155 ) 1,428 Deferred revenue 1,705 1,494 Income taxes payable 273 6,290 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,294 13,737 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (50,202 ) (7 ) Proceeds from maturities/sale of short-term investments 417 165 Purchases of property and equipment (957 ) (1,588 ) Purchases of long-term investments (210 ) (340 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,952 ) (1,770 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (9,377 ) — Restricted stock unit withholdings (1,262 ) (1,964 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 593 4,146 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,758 2,905 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,288 ) 5,087 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (56,946 ) 17,054 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 263,772 346,460 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 206,826 $ 363,514

Contacts

NETGEAR Investor Relations



Erik Bylin



investors@netgear.com

