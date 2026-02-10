NETGEAR® Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGR), a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, today announced that it has granted restricted stock units (“RSU’s) as an inducement material to employment under its inducement plan.

NETGEAR’s inducement plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of NETGEAR, or following a bona-fide period of non-employment with NETGEAR, in each case as an inducement material to entering into employment with NETGEAR pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement awards granted consist of awards of time-based restricted stock units (“RSU’s”) covering 27,000 shares of NETGEAR common stock. One-third (1/3rd) of the total number of shares subject to the RSU Awards will vest on the one-year anniversary of the RSU Award’s vesting commencement date and one-twelfth (1/12th) of the total number of shares subject to each RSU Award will vest in equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case subject to continued service with NETGEAR through the applicable vesting dates.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in the USA, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global leader in innovative networking technologies for businesses, homes, and service providers. NETGEAR delivers a wide range of award-winning, intelligent solutions designed to unleash the full potential of connectivity and power extraordinary experiences. For businesses, NETGEAR offers reliable, easy-to-use, high-performance networking solutions, including switches, routers, access points, software, and AV over IP technologies, tailored to meet the diverse needs of small and medium enterprises. NETGEAR’s consumer products deliver advanced connectivity, powerful performance, and enhanced security features right out of the box, designed to help keep families safe online, whether at home or on the go. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2025 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-F

NETGEAR Investor Relations

Erik Bylin

investors@netgear.com